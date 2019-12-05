Coach: Andrew Olesky (9th season, 9th at Garfield)



Returning Letterwinners (6): Austin Peterson, Cameron King, Nathan Pitsinger, Jared Simon, Trystan Gedeon, Kaidan Spade



Letterwinners Lost (1): Josh Forsythe



2018-2019 Record: 8-16 (3-9 PTC County)



Overall: Since their epic run to a district championship, the G-Men have been quite green. This is probably the most seasoned group they’ve pulled together since that team that pulled off one of the more remarkable wins in recent memory over LaBrae. They return one of the league’s best scorers and all-around players in Austin Peterson, and Jared Simon and Kaidan Spade add significant length and scoring ability. Length pairs with grit — exemplified by the hustle up top of Cam King and Nathan Pitsinger. Quite simply, this is a group to watch.



"We have many players that give us a decent amount of depth," Olesky said. "This will allow us to mix and match on game nights, as well as providing every kid with the chance to stay fresh longer. We also believe that competition will bring out the best in our team and individuals. Our practices early on have been very intense with high effort."



Backcourt: Pitsinger leads the way after averaging 10 points last season. The senior "brings a contagious energy and attitude to the team," especially on the defensive end where he "relishes in the challenge of guarding the opponent's best player." King is another jolt of energy, "a hustle-first, team-first player who is a pesky defender" and can also score, averaging 4.8 points in 2018-19. Spade, who averaged 8.5 points as a freshman, "has a terrific shot, especially in the midrange." Also watch for Owen Janic, "an athletic guard who can knock down an open shot, run the floor, and contribute positively on the boards," and Anthony Demma, who will excel on both ends "with his constant energy and effort."



Frontcourt: Garfield is strong down low, beginning with Peterson, who has the frame to operate down low but the athleticism, basketball know-how and savvy to excel at any position and in any role. He averaged 13.5 points and 9.5 rebounds last season.



"He is a leader in all areas of the game, especially in passing and rebounding," Olesky said. "Austin’s knack to rebound, lead a break and make the correct pass will definitely be a staple in the Garfield offensive attack this season."



Simon also excelled in 2018-19 and "will make his presence felt in all areas."



"Defensively, Jared can impact the game by guarding anyone on the floor, rebounding and doing the ‘little things’ that will impact the team," Olesky said. "Jared's selfless attitude makes him very valuable."



Trystan Gedeon enters his junior season "already vastly improved" having added "a few wrinkles to his game." Newcomer Isaiah Patton has "already shown tremendous leadership on the defensive end of the floor" and boasts a strong "all-around game."