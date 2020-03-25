COLUMBUS — The Division III and IV boys basketball All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by a statewide media panel. The teams were selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.



Headlining the Division III selections was Barnesville senior standout Luke Powell, who was named first team All-Ohio following a spectacular season in which he tallied around 33 points per game for the Shamrocks and head coach Matt Johnson.



Powell, who earlier in the season became Barnesville’s all-time leading scorer, finishing his career with 2,374 career points, which is sixth all time in OVAC boys history and 17th in Ohio history. Powell will attend West Liberty University next fall to continue his basketball and academic careers.



Ridgewood head coach Troy Dolick was selected Division III Coach of the Year after leading the Generals to a special season with their first district championship in school history and a spot in the regional tournament.



Last Wednesday evening before a sparse crowd at Ohio University’s Convocation Center due to COVID-19 precautions, the Generals suffered a 68-58 season-ending loss to Proctorville Fairland in a Division III regional semifinal matchup to finish with a school record 24-3 record.



Tabbed with Player of the Year honors in Division III was Harvest Prep senior Christopher Anthony, who finished with a 28.4per game scoring average.



Joining Powell and Anthony on the D-III first team were Grant Whisman, Madison, 6-7, sr., 25.7 ppg.; Michael Stammen, Versailles, 5-11, sr., 17.9 ppg.; DJ Moore, Worthington Christian, 6-4, so., 15.3 ppg.; Vaughn Dorsey, Waterloo, 6-7, sr., 18.9 ppg.; Drew Clark, Springfield, 6-3, sr., 19.4 ppg.; Luke Howes, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-1, sr., 24.4 ppg.; Cooper Parrott, Willard, 6-3, sr., 21.0 ppg.; Joey Holifield, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 6-3, sr., 23.1 ppg.



Ridgewood senior Trey Stoffer was selected to the Division III All-Ohio third team while senior teammate Koleten Smith and Buckeye Trail sophomore Franko Rome were tabbed with Division III honorable mention recognition.



In Division IV selections, Shenandoah senior Kendal Sherman and Caldwell freshman Bede Lori were each named third team All-Ohio for their efforts on the hardwood. Shenandoah junior Christian Duniver was recognized with honorable mention honors.



Senior Zach Rasile of McDonald was selected Division IV Player of the Year, with Coach of the Year honors going to Stewart Federal Hocking’s Jonathan Thompson.







A complete list of the Division III and IV All-Ohio teams are inside on page B2.