When I disappeared into the woods for three days, I also vanished from cyberspace. Call it social media distancing.



I put my smartphone on airplane mode and disconnected from the outside world — disconnected from stress.



For three days, my cellphone served only as a second camera.



I put it to good use. While nursing my morning coffee at a remote campsite in Mohican, it dawned on me to use the phone’s hyperlapse feature to capture the sunlight as it crept across the forest floor, illuminating the translucent leaves of the skunk cabbage.



I hiked down from my campsite to the floodplain and mounted the cellphone on a small tripod. I programmed it to shoot time lapse photos and wandered off to do some early morning exploring. Forty minutes later, I returned. The light was still good, so I let the cellphone camera run a little longer.



The results were stunning — a time lapse video of green light dancing among the skunk cabbages on the forest floor.



There’s much to be said for packing cellphones on camping trips. They come in handy for arranging canoe shuttles. Some weather apps are superior to weather alert radios, providing up-to-the-minute information on approaching storms or rain showers. Mapping and GPS apps also can be lifesavers.



Smartphones are a blessing. They also can be a curse. Over the years, I’ve gotten into a nasty habit of checking cellphone messages on camping trips. In the midst of a global pandemic, when folks online are at each other’s throats instead of at each other’s side, it’s time to break that habit.



Back in the ’60s, we had a saying: "Turn on, tune in, drop out." I think we had that bass ackwards.



— Irv Oslin, a retired Times-Gazette reporter, is a canoe and outdoors enthusiast.