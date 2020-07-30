I find it best to ignore my own advice. In a previous column I advised kayak and canoe campers to avoid the Mohican River because it’s running pretty low these days. The day after the column ran, I loaded my canoe and set out on the Mohican.



Recent rains had inched up the water level a bit. Not that it would have mattered. I was resigned to dragging my canoe over gravel bars, rocks, submerged tires and lazy catfish; I just needed to get away for a few days. I ran the river (some would say crawled) from just below Brinkhaven on the Mohican to Mohawk Dam on the Walhonding.



Normally, that would be a one-day trip. I did it in three.



On the first day, I paddled nearly five miles, stopping along the way to explore and nap. On the second day, I decided not to overdo it and limited myself to a little over three miles.



But seriously, I did what I set out to do — disappear from civilization for three days and enjoy the river.



The water level turned out not to be a factor. I had to get out and drag my canoe over one gravel bar. And that was because I was preoccupied taking photos of an old bridge and didn’t notice the gravel bar till it was too late.



The lack of rain had one benefit — absolutely no mosquitoes!



However, the dry warm weather did bring out other pests. But, being out there on the river without a care in the world buoyed my spirits to the point I could actually tolerate people being around.



The first night I stayed at one of my favorite campsites near Cavallo. While sipping on a rum and Coke after dinner, I thumbed through my journal and saw that I had last camped there Jan. 29. The firewood I left then hadn’t been touched.



It would remain untouched. I opted not to have a campfire. The wildlife rewarded me with quite a show. A large silver maple limb lay in the river along the bank in front of me. The leaves weren’t wilted and no debris had washed up into the branches, an indication that the limb had broken off very recently. At dusk, a wood duck led her ducklings into the dense cover of the branches and silvery-green leaves to shelter for the night. A bald eagle flew by, coming so close I could almost feel the air move from the powerful thrusts of its wings. A hundred yards downstream, a doe crossed the river to the island. Later, a buck did the same, not 50 yards from where I sat.



Through the night, the deer would bark occasionally — probably alerting one another to my presence. Barred owls chimed in with their familiar chorus of "Who cooks for you?" There were no other sounds. Except for my snoring.



Next: Rediscovering an island lost in time.



— Irv Oslin, a retired Times-Gazette reporter, is a canoe and outdoors enthusiast.