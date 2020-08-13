Messages in bottles, talk of witchcraft and an airboat crash on the Mohican River. Just another canoe trip adventure.



This happened years ago. It came to mind last month when I camped on the same island where Joe Hughes and I once stayed. I’m not sure how long ago it was but I’m pretty sure it was on an Easter weekend.



Early on in the canoe trip, Joe and I found dozens of plastic bottles floating in the river near Perrysville. The bottles had folded papers inside, suspended in clear liquid that reeked of vinegar. The papers had hand-written names scrawled over and over. They had been photocopied, folded, then rolled and stuffed into the bottles.



Years ago, I wrote an article about the mysterious bottles for the Ashland Times-Gazette. One of my co-workers speculated that witchcraft might have been involved. From that day forward he regarded me with suspicion, avoiding eye contact and murmuring what sounded like counter spells when our paths crossed.



Over the years, I’ve found these bottles floating in logjams or washed up on the bank — always containing pieces of paper with names written over and over and suspended in vinegar. I found one as far downstream as Philo on the Muskingum River.



Perrysville was the farthest upstream I’ve found them. There was a high concentration of them in the river, so Joe and I concluded that someone must have dumped them off the Ohio 95 bridge.



I fished a few of the bottles out of the river so I could analyze them later.



Perhaps my co-worker was right about witchcraft because, further downstream, Joe and I had another bizarre encounter. We were paddling past the old Camp Nelson Dodd. Downstream we heard what sounded like the roar of an airplane engine. There was a loud thud, then dead silence.



We looked at each other in astonishment.



"Sounded like a plane crash," Joe said.



We paddled our canoes around a bend just past the camp. There, buried in the bank, was a homemade airboat. Up on the bank stood two bewildered looking men, survivors of the crash apparently.



The boat looked like something Red Green would have made. (For those lost souls unfamiliar with Red Green, here’s a link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvgS2numBo0.) If Red Green had built the boat, the seat — an old kitchen chair — would have been attached with duct tape. But it wasn’t; it was attached with hose clamps.



That night, Joe and I camped on the aforementioned island. We sat by the campfire, drinking beers and discussing the day’s events.



"Do you think we should have helped those guys?" Joe said.



"No," I said. "Sometimes it’s best to leave well enough alone."



Irv Oslin, a retired Times-Gazette reporter, is a canoe and outdoors enthusiast.