Head Coach: Ashley Williams (4th season, 4th at Ravenna)



Assistant Coaches: Stephanie Berry



Returning Letterwinners (3): Zack Myers, Jaydn Rogers, Ben Rainone



Letterwinners Lost (0): None



2019 Highlights: Zack Myers finished in the top 75 of the Metro Division and fellow multi-sport athlete Jaydn Rogers wasn’t far behind to earn a top-100 spot



MEET THE RAVENS



Multi-sport athlete Zack Myers was impressive in 2019, finishing under 20 minutes at the Portage Trail Conference Metro Division championship meet to earn 74th place.



"Zack Myers will also be doubling up with soccer," Ravenna coach Ashley Williams said. "He has done a great job with being a multi-sport athlete in the fall, impressive on the course and on the field."



Fellow multi-sport athlete Jaydn Rogers, who finished in the top 100 of the Metro last year, is also balancing cross and soccer and is "hoping to finish with a strong season."



Ben Rainone, who took 111th in the Metro last year, might be the most improved runner on the team.



"(He) has shown tremendous improvement this summer," Williams said. "I am excited to see how his times compare to last year’s when we start racing."