Head Coach: Jim Lunardi



Last Year: 8-2, 5-2 in the Portage Trail Conference Metro Division



Postseason: Division III, Region 9 (things may be different for the unusual 2020 postseason)



Returning Letterwinners (14): Domo Allah, Gage Fife, Phillip Barton, Cordell King, Eathan Cobbin, Aaron Razayeski, JJ Gaston, Christian Neff, Ian Johnston, Matthew Mitchell, Mario Frisone, Braden Roseling, Jacob Douglas, Dylan Hamlin



Impact Players: C Mario Frisone absorbed a tough break last season when he "blew his knee out" in Week 4. Blew his knee out might be an understatement. Per coach Jim Lunardi, "I’m thinking every ligament, anything that could possibly go wrong." The good news is he’s back now to lead the Ravenna line. ... WR Domo Allah has some of the better hands in Portage County. Also watch out for WR Pavel Henderson, who brings plenty of athleticism, and another speedy pass-catcher in WR Phillip Barton. ... LB/TE Christian Neff has drawn rave reviews. The junior is expected to step in as a Mike linebacker and as a slot receiver/tight end. ... He might not run it as often as last year’s dual-threat quarterback AJ Lunardi, but big-armed QB Eathan Cobbin is plenty capable of tucking and running. Per the head coach, "I think he can run the ball pretty well. He’s a big kid and he’s going to be hard to take down. I think we’re not doing him justice if we don’t run him because I think that is what keeps defenses honest. If he’s sitting back there throwing the ball, then you’re on your heels and you’re playing pass all the time."



What’s New: Aside from Mario Frisone, who started a few games at center last year, and Braden Roseling, who split time at tackle in 2019, the Ravens have a nearly entirely new line. Watch for a slew of players to contend for time, including Izaiah Boyle, David Davis, Dean Baker, Jacob Douglas and Dylan Hamlin. Roseling is likely to play a tackle slot again. Hamlin is a leading contender to play at guard. Per Lunardi, "We’re trying to figure how the puzzle fits basically." ... Ravenna’s defense is nearly entirely new. Domo Allah started at safety all year and Phillip Barton got some starts early in 2019. Frisone played on the line before his injury — and Jacob Douglas got time there as well. LB Christian Neff also got some reps. In short, the Ravens return one full-time starter in Allah and several other players earned time — but the bulk of the starting lineup will be new. ... For the first time in Lunardi’s 25 years at Ravenna, the program will not field a freshman team. That’s because there are just 40 kids in the entire football program. That’s down from the low eighties perhaps a decade ago. Per Lunardi, "We just don’t have enough bodies for a freshman team this year." ... CB Gage Fife "has very little varsity experience from last year," per assistant head coach T.J. Williams, but he "has made huge strides in his development."



Outlook: Talk about a close call. The Ravens missed the postseason by a mere two points last year. (Kenston got the eighth seed with 22.1 points. Ravenna finished ninth with 20.1 points.) But wait. There’s more. The Ravens’ two losses in 2019 came by a mere six points. (Ravenna lost in overtime, 21-20, to Streetsboro Week 5, then fell 32-27 at Norton Week 7.) . ... Ravens coach Jim Lunardi talks about assembling a team like putting together a puzzle. Sometimes, the veteran coach said, it’s easy, like the puzzles little kids do, because "you have got all the talent in the world." Sometimes, he said, it’s a 5,000-piece puzzle. With a younger team, it’s more like a 10,000-piece puzzle. Per Lunardi, "You just got to be really smart and find your edge pieces and your corners." ... Ravenna’s puzzle will likely start with the combination of QB Eathan Cobbin (43-71, 638 yards, 5 TD, 2 INT) and WR Domo Allah (39 catches, 547 yards, 2 TD). ... It will be a puzzle at running back for sure, as Ravenna turns to a rotation in the backfield for the second straight season. One member of that rotation, Cordell King, returns after taking 36 carries for 160 yards and four scores in 2019. ... It will also be a puzzle up front defensively. Per assistant head coach T.J. Williams, Christian Neff is "the only one with major varsity experience in the box that we’re bringing back. Everyone else is pretty much new or very, very little varsity experience." ... One puzzle Ravenna need not worry about? K Ian Johnston is "very consistent on his extra points," per Lunardi, and "we just don’t give him enough chances to kick field goals." One of the few chances he got in 2019, he capitalized on, hitting the game-winning field goal in triple overtime against Roosevelt. Johnston can comfortably kick field goals up to 40 yards.



— Jonah Rosenblum