STREETSBORO – The slogan on the shirt seems strange at first.



"Unfinished business."



The Rockets romped their way through the Portage Trail Conference Metro Division last season for their first league title since 1992, then won their first-ever postseason game – over a perennial power in St. Vincent-St. Mary, no less.



What unfinished business?



"We want to go deeper," Streetsboro wide receiver/linebacker Carter Giacomo said. "We want a ring."



Like Alexander Hamilton in the blockbuster musical "Hamilton," the Rockets aren’t satisfied.



"The attitude is just finish," said Michael Hall Jr., who stars on both sides of the Rockets line and has committed to play football at Ohio State. "Finish the unfinished business."



Hall Jr. is a strong example of the hunger that pervades Quinn Field.



Last year, the mammoth lineman tallied 17 tackles for loss despite fighting through endless double teams. He snagged first team All-Ohio honors and, months later, committed to play for the Buckeyes. After a heck of a meal, did he lean back in his chair and put his fork down?



Hardly.



After a wild summer in which Hall went from no offers to offers from all over the country and a remarkably productive fall and beyond, Hall didn't rest on his laurels during a coronavirus-addled summer, working with Raw Talent Sports trainer Mark Harris throughout.



"He’s just been getting me right on band work, box jumps," Hall said. "Just stuff in the weight room. Working on my bench and squat or hand placements."



Hall wasn’t the only Rockets player earning looks from big-time programs.



Donovan Washington has drawn interest from Mid-American Conference programs and more.



Like Hall, Washington wasn’t satisfied.



Last year, Washington put up prodigious numbers (109 rushes for 932 yards, 8.6 yards per carry) despite splitting carries with Krys Riley-Richardson. With Riley-Richardson graduated and off to Morgan State, Washington could have assumed the starting position.



He assumed nothing.



"This year, I got to be in more shape to take on a bigger role," Washington said. "I got to lead more, have to stay conditioned and I have to keep my body healthy."



All winter, per Rockets fourth-year head coach Pete Thompson, college recruiters, including some from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Big 12 and Mid-American Conference (MAC), walked through Streetsboro "eyeing" Washington and they all "wanted him to bulk up a little bit." Washington complied, putting on roughly 20 pounds (from 190 to 210).



"I think teams on our schedule and in our conference are certainly aware of who he is," Thompson said. "But now, having that extra weight added to him, it gives him that element of breaking tackles as well as having sprinter’s speed there."



Washington said he has noticed a difference so far.



"It’s harder to tackle me," Washington said. "My leg strength, I got that better. More people have to collectively tackle me, more than just one person."



That was certainly clear during a mid-August intra-squad scrimmage when Washington’s legs churned through arm tackles like butter en route to a number of enormous runs.



Beyond bulking up, Washington worked on catching the football.



"Previous years, my route-running and me catching the ball was terrible," Washington said. "This offseason, with me lifting, I worked on being able to catch the ball, too, so I can be on the field more and be more usable, so I feel comfortable. Any ball that comes my way, I’m pretty comfortable that I can catch it and make plays after the catch."



The Rockets aren’t just hungry.



They’re adaptable.



Take Tyler Bodovetz, a talented wrestler who has taken on any number of positions, including running back and defensive back.



"(He) had been in our quarterback rotation in the past," Thompson said. "He has stepped in and repped pretty much every offensive position during camp.



"He’s sort of our Swiss Army Knife guy that can come in and play multiple positions on the offense and he’s been a quarterback in our system so he understands where the other skill players and where the running backs need to be and everything like that."



Speaking of Swiss Army Knife players, Giacomo is a corner turned linebacker who can fly off the edge like a defensive end.



"My freshman year, I played corner, and then I wasn’t really good at that, so they moved me to linebacker," Giacomo said. "Last year, Andrew Douglas kind of moved around, he played defensive end and linebacker, so this year, they (have) me doing that, moving around everywhere."



Thompson said Giacomo was maybe 5-9, 135 pounds as a sophomore. He’s up near 6-4 and 210 pounds now. Last year, he led the Rockets in receptions, touchdown catches and picks.



Or look at Chris Golson, a longtime running back who filled a void at receiver last season after Cam Kamlowsky went down with a season-ending injury. Now, Golson, who ran for 267 yards and snagged 13 balls for 328 more yards, can slide seamlessly between the two positions.



"Chris gives us the ability to be in a complete spread system one play and then he can come in and play in our Stacked I backfield as well," Thompson said. "As long as our base personnel stays healthy, we can be as multiple as multiple can be in our formations and offensive sets."



And speaking of versatility, quarterback Maysun Klimak is a good passer (with 13 touchdowns against just one pick last year) and an even better runner (averaging 10.6 yards per carry).



The Rockets’ versatility is no accident.



"We work to be able to know everything, all the plays, every formation," Washington said. "Just in case somebody goes down, we can replace and we’re very versatile. That’s the key."



2020 STREETSBORO SCHEDULE



Friday, Aug. 28 — Coventry H



Friday, Sept. 4 — Field A



Friday, Sept. 11 — Woodridge H



Friday, Sept. 18 — Cloverleaf A



Friday, Sept. 25 — Ravenna H



Friday, Oct. 2 — Norton A



Friday, Oct. 9 — OHSAA



Friday, Oct. 16 — TBA



Friday, Oct. 23 — TBA



Friday, Oct. 30 — TBA



Schedule is subject to change. All kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.