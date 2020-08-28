WEEK 1
Friday's Games
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
Brecksville 35, Aurora 21
Canton South at St. Thomas Aquinas
Chippewa at Smithville, ppd.
Cloverleaf at Springfield
Col. Bishop Sycamore at St. Vincent-St. Mary, ccd.
Streetsboro 63, Coventry 13
Crestwood at Rootstown, ppd.
Euclid 14, Brunswick 7
Fairless at CVCA
Field at Woodridge, ppd.
North Canton Hoover 35, GlenOak 7
Canton McKinley 30, Jackson 0
Perry 21, Lake 3
Lakewood St. Edward 24, Massillon 23
Marlington 7, Alliance 6 suspended in 3rd quarter, game will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday
Mentor 37, Medina 19
Mogadore at Hunting Valley University School, ppd.
New Philadelphia 40, Canton Central Catholic 7
Hudson 50, Nordonia 27
Northwest 7, Orrville 0, suspended in 1st quarter, game will resume at noon Saturday
Norton at Ravenna, ppd.
Archbishop Hoban 49, Reigning Sports Academy 0 (game shortened by weather)
Rittman at Northwestern
Southeast at Tuslaw
Stow 2, Barberton 0 suspended in 3rd quarter, game will resume at 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Wadsworth 54, North Royalton 21
Walsh Jesuit at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, ccd.
Wooster at Mansfield Madison, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Maple Heights at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7 p.m.
University School at Mogadore, 6 p.m.
Norton at Ravenna, 1 p.m.
Field at Woodridge, 1 p.m.
Chippewa at Smithville, 7 p.m.
Wooster at Mansfield Madison, 11 a.m.