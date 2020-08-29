CANTON The long night was worth the wait – twice – for the New Philadelphia football team.

The Quakers outlasted two lengthy weather delays Friday and running backs Reise Meechan and Logan Ortt piled up big numbers as New Phila raced past host Canton Central Catholic 40-7 on Friday night in a season opening game.

New Philadelphia (1-0) stays on the road for the second of three straight weeks when it visits Cambridge next Friday.

The game started about 35 minutes late due to stormy weather and the second half was delayed by about 55 minutes when another round of strong rain, wind and lightning hovered over Central Catholic Stadium.

The Quakers used their big, strong linemen on offense and defense to control the line of scrimmage throughout the night. New Philadelphia (1-0) ran for 325 yards and outgained the Crusaders 358-184 in total yardage.

Meechan, a junior ran for 206 yards and three touchdowns and Ortt, a senior, had three carries for 104 yards, with a dazzling 97-yard touchdown right before halftime.

The Quakers started a bit slow, but once the running game started to click, they scored 26 points in a variety of ways in building a 26-0 halftime lead.

The first quarter was scoreless and the Quakers even looked like they would fall behind early, but a mishandled punt that eventually bounced into the end zone and was fallen on by a Crusader was ruled a touchback.

Junior kicker Elliott Warner opened the scoring with a 35-yard field goal early in the second quarter. Just a little over a minute later, the Quakers had tacked on two more scores.

Senior lineman Mitchell Stokey recovered a Canton Central Catholic fumble on the first play after the field goal, and Meechan ran in from 14 yards out for a 10-0 lead. A few plays later and pinned back near their goal line, the Crusaders suffered a bad snap on a punt and took a safety. It was 12-0 Quakers and they were full of momentum.

Meechan ran for an 11-yard touchdown a few minutes later before the Crusaders put together a strong drive that reached inside the New Philadelphia 10. But senior defensive back Drew Dummermuth intercepted a pass in the end zone and brought it out to the 3. Ortt then took off up the left sideline on the next play and made it 26-0 with 1:25 left in the half.

The teams were on the field for warmups before the third quarter when the weather turned for the worse for a second delay.

When the game resumed, the Quakers picked up where they left off as Meechan pulled away from the Crusaders for a 59-yard TD to make it 33-0.

Canton Central Catholic did put together another nice drive and sophomore quarterback Jack Talkington scored on a 15-yard scramble.

Ortt came up big again when the Crusaders got the ball back a bit later. He stepped in front of a Talkington pass and sprinted for a 59-yard pick-six to close the scoring.

New Phila senior quarterback Caden O’Neill completed two of five passes for 33 yards. The Crusaders were led by Talkington, who rushed for 57 yards on 15 carries and completed 15 of 31 passes for 129 yards. New Phila limited the Crusaders to 55 yards rushing on 23 attempts.

New Phila 40,

Canton Central Catholic 7

at Central Catholic Stadium

New Philadelphia 0 26 7 7 – 40

Canton Central Catholic 0 0 0 7 – 7

NP – FG Warner 35

NP – Meechan 14 run (Warner kick)

NP – Safety, ball downed in end zone

NP – Meechan 11 run (Warner kick)

NP – Ortt 97 run (Warner kick)

NP – Meechan 59 run (Warner kick)

CCC – Talkington 15 run (Kling kick)

NP – Ortt 59 interception return (Warner kick)

NP CCC

First Downs 8 10

Rushes-yards 33-325 23-55

Comp-Att-Int 2-5-0 15-31-2

Passing Yards 33 129

Total Yards 358 184

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1

Penalty Yards 22 0

Records 1-0 0-1