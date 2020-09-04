The new Browns regime led by General Manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski won’t have the benefit of preseason game evaluations as it shapes the roster during cutdown weekend.

With all NFL exhibition games canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, cuts, like virtually everything else, will be done under different circumstances this year.

Practices from the past three weeks were the main auditions for young, unproven players on the roster bubble.

On Thursday, Stefanski rejected the notion that Friday night’s practice at FirstEnergy Stadium could make or break a player’s chances to earn a roster spot. The coach insisted the session would not be a scrimmage.

So the Browns probably know exactly what their team will look like. All of the league’s 32 teams are required to trim their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday. More moves will follow Sunday, when players released Saturday can be claimed off waivers and 16-man practice squads can be established. Then the roster will remain in flux in the buildup to the Sept. 13 opener in Baltimore.

Considering those factors, below is a projection for the initial 53-man roster.

Offense (25)

Quarterbacks (2)

On roster: Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum

Cut: Garrett Gilbert, Keith Davidson

Running backs (3)

On roster: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson

Cut: Dontrell Hilliard, Benny LeMay

Fullback (1)

On roster: Andy Janovich

Cut: Johnny Stanton

Wide receivers (6)

On roster: Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, KhaDarel Hodge, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, JoJo Natson

Cut: Damion Ratley, Taywan Taylor, Ja'Marcus Bradley

Tight ends (4)

On roster: Austin Hooper, David Njoku, Harrison Bryant, Pharaoh Brown

Cut: Stephen Carlson

Line (9)

On roster: Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, JC Tretter, Jedrick Wills, Wyatt Teller, Nick Harris, Chris Hubbard, Kendall Lamm, Evan Brown

Cut: Brady Aiello, Jon Toth, Willie Wright, Michael Dunn, Alex Taylor

Defense (25)

Line (8)

On roster: Myles Garrett, Sheldon Richardson, Olivier Vernon, Larry Ogunjobi, Adrian Clayborn, Jordan Elliott, Porter Gustin, Eli Ankou

Cut: Chad Thomas, Daniel Ekuale, Robert McCray

Linebackers (6)

On roster: B.J. Goodson, Sione Takitaki, Mack Wilson, Jacob Phillips, Malcolm Smith, Tae Davis

Cut: Solomon Ajayi, Willie Harvey, Montrel Meander

Cornerbacks (7)

On roster: Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams, Kevin Johnson, Terrance Mitchell, M.J. Stewart, Tavierre Thomas, Donovan Olumba

Cut: A.J. Green, Robert Jackson

Safeties (4)

On roster: Ronnie Harrison, Karl Joseph, Andrew Sendejo, Sheldrick Redwine

Cut: Elijah Benton, Jovante Moffatt

Specialists (3)

On roster: long snapper Charley Hughlett, punter Jamie Gillan, kicker Austin Seibert

