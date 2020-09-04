Friday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Bedford 26, Alliance 23

Aurora 12, Revere 7

Nordonia 41, Barberton 40

Perry 28, Canton Central Catholic 0

Cle. Benedictine 42, St. Vincent-St. Mary 28

Massillon 35, Col. Bishop Sycamore 0

Copley 40, Cuyahoga Falls 6

Fairless 35, Loudonville 13

Northwest 41, CVCA 25

Garrettsville 35, Rootstown 6

Hudson 38, Brecksville 28

Kent Roosevelt at Painesville Riverside, ppd.

Lake 14, Jackson 13

Louisville 17, GlenOak 14

Brunswick 28, Medina 21

Canton McKinley 40, North Canton Hoover 28

Highland 41, North Royalton 40

Norton 56, Springfield 21

Coventry 26, Ravenna 23

Streetsboro 35, Field 0

Strongsville 21, Elyria 12

Green 27, Tallmadge 20

Mogadore 52, Triway 28

Orrville 17, Tuslaw 13

Wadsworth at Stow, ppd.

Walsh Jesuit 24, Parma Heights Holy Name 7

Cloverleaf 38, Woodridge 36

Wooster 43, Lexington 0

Saturday's Game

Archbishop Hoban at Lakewood St. Edward, 7 p.m.