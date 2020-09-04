Seventeen years removed from his first year at Cincinnati Taft, Demarco Bradley Sr. has seen a line of talent come through Ohio’s Queen City. And from what he’s watched, one of the best is just getting ready for his sophomore season.

His name is Rayvon Griffith. After building a name for himself while playing AAU basketball alongside LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, Griffith earlier this week became the first member of the class of 2023 to land a scholarship offer from Ohio State.

Bradley, who was already well-familiar with Griffith during his middle-school years, said he’s preparing for what could be a special career from the versatile shooting guard.

"He’s a player that you don’t have to coach," Bradley told The Dispatch. "He has an unbelievable motor. He can guard a 1 through 5. Just a hard-nosed kid playing the game the right way."

Recruiting rankings for the 2023 class are sparse, but Griffith is one of 25 players ESPN has put in its initial rankings. Griffith is the only player from Ohio, a five-star player and the nation’s No. 23 overall recruit – two spots ahead of James. As a freshman, Griffith earned Division III honorable mention all-state honors after averaging 16.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 20 games.

Blessed to receive a offer from Ohio State University #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/TdL3ZYPtii

— Rayvon (@GriffithRayvon) August 29, 2020

Bradley, who has coached for AAU program All-Ohio Red, compared him to the pure skill level shown once by former Ohio State player Alonzo Gaffney or Pickerington Central star Jeremiah Francis before he suffered a series of debilitating knee injuries that derailed his career.

The Buckeyes took notice, becoming one of the first schools to offer him. Kent State did so before his freshman season, and Oklahoma State, Grambling State and Alabama A&M followed suit before Ohio State. Last year, UCLA coach Mick Cronin, the former Cincinnati coach, was on hand for Griffith’s first varsity practice.

"I’m glad that Ohio State really offered him early like this," Bradley said. "West Virginia and Kansas both said the first day the NCAA lets them out, they’re both coming to offer him. Now you start talking about the blue(-blood) schools with a school like Kansas."

Ohio State assistant coach Ryan Pedon has been Griffith’s primary recruiter.

"I told Rayvon, Coach P is a great guy to play for," Bradley said. "Coach P is going to make sure you get that degree, and he’s going to make sure that you become the best basketball player you can become. I said, Keita Bates-Diop, you see where he’s at? That can be you someday up there. O-State’s got a great, great program. I love what they’re doing right now. The sky’s the limit for Rayvon."

During the pandemic, Bradley said Griffith was working on his jumper and doing his best to keep in shape. Griffith ran three miles daily, frequently crossing the Ohio River over the Purple People Bridge.

On the court, Bradley said Griffith is working on "defense, knowing where to be. Just doing his job and not overdoing it. No silly fouls. That’s my biggest challenge to him, just being a better smart basketball player."

ajardy@dispatch.com

@AdamJardy