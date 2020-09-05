Here are eight Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians' 7-1 loss to the Brewers Friday night, dropping their season record to 23-15.

1. As the Indians broke summer camp, there seemed to be some concern with James Karinchak's command, that even while possessing some of the best pure stuff in the game, there existed a degree of worry that some rough stretches could be in store. But the version of James Karinchak that opened the regular season delivered power fastballs and diving curveballs with robotic precision. For the first half of this abbreviated season, he was one of the best bullpen weapons in baseball. Through Aug. 25, Karinchak had replicated his video-game-like numbers from the minors and taken it to the major-league level, allowing one run in 16 2/3 innings with 31 strikeouts. He quickly became an ace always up the bullpen's sleeve, pitching in high-leverage situations and bridging the gap between the rotation and closer Brad Hand.

2. But since that time, Karinchak's robotic precision has begun to malfunction. Trying to guard a 1-0 lead in St. Louis on Aug. 29, he gave up his first earned run in more than two weeks. His next time out, two days later, he was hit harder, allowing two runs and getting only one out. Karinchak noted at the time that he had been knocked around twice in close games, and that his mechanics felt off. After more than a month of the Indians being able to deploy Karinchak knowing he'll breeze through the inning and strike out at least two of the hitters due up, some answers all of a sudden need to be found.

"Little bit of a posture related issue in terms of angle of his shoulders in his delivery that took him out of the strike zone. Seemed a little more rotational," said pitching coach Carl Willis a few days ago on a Zoom call, evaluating what he saw from Karinchak lately. "He had a tough night last night. We all saw that. We know that's part of the game. He's certainly more times than not gone in and done his job and done it very, very well in a dominating fashion. Today we were able to get off the mound for about 10 pitches and really try to re-create some feeling for that shoulder angle that's going to allow him to more easily get into his slot. When he does that, not only more power to his pitches, but more control and command. That was the issue last night."

3. Karinchak didn't pitch for a few games and then had Thursday's off day, but the results weren't any better Friday night. Karinchak entered the game with the Indians trialing, just trying to get some work in. He then gave up the first home run of his major-league career, a two-run shot to Brewers second baseman Keston Hiura. Twenty-two appearances and 23 1/3 innings, and no hitter had been able to take Karinchak deep until Friday night.

"I mean he came in and he gave up that home run, but he was up there fighting," acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. said on a Zoom call. "This is gonna happen with young guys. You’re gonna go through stretches like this. Not everybody is gonna come into the game and just throw goose eggs like everybody expects. He’s going through a process right now.

"He’s throwing behind in the count. In Major League Baseball, you gotta pitch ahead in the count or guys will take advantage of you. He’s struggling a little bit right now with his command and unfortunately he gave up that home run there. We were hoping for a situation with space to pitch him today and we had that space."

4. When Karinchak has his command, his fastball-curveball combination can be deadly. When he loses one, the upper hand quickly shifts to the hitters facing him.

"When he had success, he was pitching ahead in the count, even the way he was behind, he had a better bite in the breaking ball," Alomar Jr. said. "The breaking ball right now is ball-to-ball. It’s not starting in the zone. Before he had the breaking ball ball-to-strike. He threw it high and he threw it low, it was strike-to-ball. So he had two types of breaking balls, which is kind of effective when you throw it in that area. When you have that one that is ball-to-strike because it’s big, it’s good. If you have the one that is strike-to-ball, it’s even better. Right now, it’s ball-to-ball, so it’s very hard for him to adjust. And guys are sitting on that fastball."

5. The Indians will continue to operate with Alomar Jr. acting as manager and the rest of the staff picking up the additional responsibilities with Terry Francona recovering from a procedure to address blood clotting issues. Francona has missed much of the 2020 season dealing with that issue, along with a gastrointestinal condition and hip and back pain. There remains no timetable for his return.

"I had a chance to visit with Tito at his apartment today," President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti said on a Zoom call. "The good news is he is feeling better. He still is recovering, so it will still be a little while before he rejoins us, but I was real encouraged by the way he looked today and I know he said he’s feeling better, which is all great news. But he has been through a lot and he’s in the middle of a recovery so I still expect it will be some time before he rejoins us."

6. A potentially short-term issue has become a longer-term situation. The Indians have had to shuffle a number of responsibilities within the coaching staff with Francona recovering and after bench coach Brad Mills and later hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo opted out of the 2020 season due to personal and family situations. It caused a domino effect of shifting duties, and it has become a significant aspect to the Indians making their way through this shortened, 2020 season.

"I think we are at our best when we're all leaning on each other and tapping into each others' expertise and resources to help navigate situations and make decisions," Antonetti said. "Sandy has exemplified that in the way he's relied on the other coaches on staff as well as the other resources available to him, whether that's the training staff, Joe Kessler in the strength and conditioning group, or our front office. Just how collaborative he's been. Sometimes there's a feeling when you're in a leadership role of like saying. 'Hey I got this, I can do this on my own,' and oftentimes that might lead to failure. Instead, Sandy's taken the opposite approach. He's got great confidence in what he thinks and his own baseball experience, but is very eager in seeking out other opinions and engaging with the entire staff. And I think that's been a real strength of his."

7. Antonetti said earlier this season he expects that Alomar Jr. will one day be a manager if he chooses. The handling of the Indians clubhouse and coaching staff this season has only boosted that sentiment.

"The one thing I will share in visiting with Tito, he wanted to make a point to express how proud he is of Sandy and the coaching staff and the way they have adjusted in his absence. I’m sure you can imagine Tito’s self-deprecating humor in the way he said it, but in all seriousness he’s been really proud of Sandy and the rest of the coaches. In fact, he highlighted it and said he’s hopeful that Sandy given this opportunity will help teams realize just how capable he is to lead a team and a franchise."

8. Indians catcher Roberto Perez will remain sidelined for a few days as he deals with fatigue in his right shoulder. Perez was on the injured list earlier this season with a right shoulder issue.

[Perez is] feeling better. He reports that it’s much better than it was the last time," Antonetti said. "This is a very different thing, it’s more of a shoulder fatigue than anything else, so we’ll give him a couple days to rest it a little bit and then begin a throwing program and he could be back here in the next few days. We don’t expect it to be long-term, but he won’t catch the next night or two."

