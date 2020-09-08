Wyatt Teller playfully refers to his no-frills garage training sessions as "Eastern European" workouts.

No state-of-the-art gyms.

No heat in the winter.

No air conditioning in the summer.

Teller figures "all those strong man competition guys who just look like bowling balls" are steeled in rough, bare-bones environments.

Think of Rocky Balboa venturing into the Russian wilderness to prepare for his fight against Ivan Drago.

"I'm not fighting Drago, luckily," Teller quipped. "But I have to block Myles [Garrett] all camp whenever he decides to come inside, so basically Drago, but a little different."

Anyway, you get the point.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Teller and many other players throughout the NFL into home weight rooms. He just happened to thrive during an unprecedented offseason, then run away with the Browns' starting right guard job.

In the buildup to training camp, right guard had been billed as an open competition, one of the team's few legitimate battles for a starting job. That wasn't merely speculation, either. In May, offensive line coach Bill Callahan said the position was "up for grabs," and he listed Teller, Drew Forbes, Colby Gossett and Willie Wright as candidates.

But Forbes and Gossett opted out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns a couple of weeks before the Browns took the field in camp. Wright never posed a serious threat and was waived Saturday in the cut to a 53-man roster. Rookie fifth-round draft pick Nick Harris didn't become a factor, either, and couldn't because he was busy filling in for starting center JC Tretter, who had knee surgery on Aug. 13, the day before the first full-squad practice of camp. Chris Hubbard stayed at tackle instead of moving to guard, a position he played during his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And Teller seized his opportunity to retain the starting right guard job he held with the Browns for the final nine games of the 2019 season. In camp, he went wire to wire in the role.

"I knew there was going to be competition," Teller said last week in a phone interview with the Beacon Journal. "I didn't expect the two guys that were the immediate competition to opt out, but that was their choice, and they have to take care of their family.

"With that being said, I didn't know that until right before camp, so that didn't even matter to me, and I wasn't even thinking like that to begin with. It was, 'How am I going to help my team out regardless of if I'm a first-team or second-team guy?' And that is being as strong, as fast and as smart as possible coming into camp."

Finding a routine

Teller, 25, has been a member of the Browns for a little more than a year. After he started the final seven games of the 2018 season at left guard as a rookie fifth-round draft pick with the Buffalo Bills, former Browns General Manager John Dorsey traded for him on Aug. 29, 2019. Dorsey sent a selection in the fifth round and another in the sixth round of the 2020 draft to the Bills in exchange for Teller and a 2021 seventh-round choice.

But with Andrew Berry replacing Dorsey as GM in January, Teller knew a future with the Browns wasn't guaranteed.

"This year, I was hell-bent on not leaving Cleveland," Teller said. "I want to be here, so I was going to work my butt off [and do] whatever it took to stay here."

When last season ended, Teller gave his body two weeks to recover, then resumed strength and conditioning work. He took only two more weeks off before reporting to camp in late July. By the time he returned to Browns headquarters, he had gained 16 pounds of lean muscle and lost three pounds of fat, weighing in at 315 after finishing the 2019 season at 302.

Teller, 6-foot-4½, plans on playing this year between 315-320 pounds and said he hopes to provide the Browns with "an enforcer" as well as a long-term solution at his position.

"[I want to be] consistent and reliable at right guard for the foreseeable future," Teller said. "That's always my dream. That's the next step — to be that guy for a while. Obviously, I only have two years on my contract, but God willing I stay."

Teller's offseason training regimen began at Virginia Tech, where he started 43 games at left guard and earned a degree in property management. But as February turned to March and the pandemic swept the United States, Teller resorted to the garage and got his "best Eastern European going" with help from Ryan Shuman, a member of Virginia Tech's strength and conditioning staff. A former Hokies offensive lineman, Shuman borrowed equipment from Fork Union Military Academy, where his father, John, is the director of athletics and had a legendary career as postgraduate head football coach.

Lifting heavy objects wasn't the extent of Teller's mission. He credits his girlfriend, Carly Whiting, a fellow native of Virginia, for frequently stocking up on groceries and cooking to help him maintain a clean diet. His new routine also included going to bed and waking up earlier.

Quality time

On June 1, Teller left his offseason home in Roanoke, Virginia, and returned to Northeast Ohio. The garage of Browns two-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio became Teller's new hangout. It's where Teller, Bitonio and Tretter trained together for about seven weeks preceding camp.

"Wyatt worked his butt off this offseason," Bitonio said last week on Zoom. "He was truly focused. He wanted to help transform his body a little bit and just be ready to play. He's had some chances his first two years in the league, and he's been on a couple different teams. But he understood this right guard spot was going to be a competition, and he wanted to work for it.

"I think he's done a great job of really putting himself in a position to be successful this year, and I know he's really put in the work, especially this offseason and training camp, to try and give himself the best chance."

As they geared up for camp, Teller and Bitonio experimented with offensive line footwork and hand placement.

"It pushed me seeing how Joel moves," Teller said. "Joel's about as athletic as it gets, so it's hard to replicate everything he does, but trying to do things and seeing how he attacks the technique and the fundamentals was a wealth of knowledge and definitely helped me be ready for the first day of camp."

When Teller arrived in Berea, he reunited with Callahan, who had been guiding the offensive line meetings throughout the Browns' virtual offseason program. Prior to the 2018 draft, Teller participated in the Washington Football Team's local prospect workout day. At the time, Callahan was the team’s offensive line coach. They have gotten to know each other much better since coach Kevin Stefanski hired Callahan in January.

"Wyatt has worked extremely hard like the rest of the offensive linemen," Stefanski said Monday on Zoom. "If you were out there at practice, you saw Coach Callahan putting them through the paces there in their individual drills. Wyatt, in particular, really, I think, enjoys the extra work. The horn goes [off] and guys are walking in, and he's staying out to get the extra work. He's buying into the techniques. Really pleased with the camp he had."

Teller called Callahan "a stickler on technique and fundamentals" and explained he has gained confidence as he's become increasingly comfortable with the veteran coach's methods. Consistency is paramount in the wide zone blocking scheme Stefanski brought to the Browns.

"[Callahan] is like, 'Look, if it's lacking, we're going to do it 100 times until it's not lacking, until it becomes natural.' So that's his mentality. That's his mindset," Teller said. "He's one of the best offensive line coaches in the league. That's hands down."

Right tackle Jack Conklin is another invaluable resource for Teller.

"He's a great guy," Conklin told the Beacon Journal recently by phone. "He talks a lot. He always has something to say, and he always wants to be a part of everything, which is fun to have next to you. I think what stems from a lot of the talking is he's just trying to figure it out and learn a lot. It's great to have that personality next to you.

"He has all the tools to do great in this offense, and he's a big guy and he moves well. He's going to be doing a great job of helping me in the run game when we have double teams. I'm very excited about the opportunity he has and the ability he has to become even better."

