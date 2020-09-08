All John Haferman wanted was to give kids a chance to love hockey the way he once did, especially ones who otherwise would never be exposed to the sport.

He certainly didn’t start the Columbus Ice Hockey Club more than 20 years ago to win awards.

So Haferman talks about the possibility of winning the NHL’s Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award with a combination of humility, surprise and excitement. Haferman is one of three finalists for the award, named for the player who broke the NHL’s color barrier in 1958. The winner will be announced Tuesday.

That Haferman and O’Ree are close friends makes it all the more special.

"It would be the crowning achievement of my career," said Haferman, who turned 60 last month. "I mean, it’s funny to say that because I don’t think I’m done yet. There’s lots of work still left to be done. But for me to win an award named after Willie, who’s inspired me for the last 22 years, that would be pretty darn spectacular."

Haferman grew up in Alberta, Canada, where hockey is a way of life. He loved the sport and was pretty good at it. But as he progressed in junior hockey, scoring wasn’t his strong suit. That left another avenue for advancement, one he resisted — fighting.

"In Canada in the ‘70s, you had two choices (scoring or fighting), and I liked my teeth the way they were," Haferman said.

He was playing for a team in Winnipeg as a teenager when his coach wanted Haferman to go after an opponent who’d scored two early goals. The player happened to be Haferman’s best friend from his neighborhood. Haferman refused.

"That was when hockey stopped being fun," he said. "I didn’t think that was the right thing to do. I didn’t want to be involved with that. So I quit hockey."

Haferman moved with his parents to Bay City, Michigan, the next year, graduated high school and then played club hockey at Central Michigan University. That helped rekindle his love for the game.

After college, Haferman began working for the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department, where he’s now the director of hockey operations. He met O’Ree in 1998 just as the Blue Jackets franchise was taking shape.

O’Ree broke NHL’s color line in 1958 when he played two games for the Boston Bruins and then returned for 43 games two years later. O’Ree, who overcame losing his sight in his right eye after he was hit with a puck in junior hockey, spent most of his career in the minor leagues, mostly in San Diego, where the 84-year-old lives.

He has become a beloved goodwill ambassador for the NHL. When O’Ree visited Columbus in the beginning stages of Nationwide Arena’s construction, O’Ree and Haferman hit it off immediately.

A year later, with help from the Blue Jackets, Haferman and Jeff Christian co-founded the Columbus Ice Hockey Club. Haferman had been running a street hockey program for the parks and recreation department.

"He was kind of the inspiration for the whole thing in ’99 for us," Haferman said of O’Ree. "It’s just such an inspirational story when you sit down and you get to talk to him. He’s such an awe-inspiring individual for me."

The feeling is mutual. They talk at least once a week.

"I’ve always considered him a good friend — not an acquaintance, but a good friend," O’Ree said.

In its 20 years under Haferman’s direction, the Columbus Ice Hockey Club has introduced the sport to 30,000 kids, mostly from ages 5-17. That includes about 16,000 Black kids.

Haferman hasn’t done it for the glory, because until his nomination for the Willie O’Ree Award, there’s been little of that. He has spent years encouraging kids — often by prodding their parents — to try the sport, grinding to build a program and provide equipment, and serving as coach and driver to rinks around Columbus for youth league games.

From the start, he has fought to counter the tired questions.

"Why would you teach Black kids how to skate and play hockey? They’re never going to play. They don’t play this sport," Haferman said, repeating some of the skepticism he’s fought. "Always the best way to get under my skin is to tell me I can’t do something. When you give somebody an opportunity, you never know what they can do with it.

"The kids don’t know any different, right? They don’t know that they’re not supposed to do something. It’s always the adults who tell you that you can’t do something. The worst part is if a kid believes them."

The program isn’t designed to produce stars. This year, Ayo Adeniye became the first Columbus Ice Hockey Club product to earn a Division I college scholarship. He’s a freshman at Alabama-Huntsville.

"I’ve known him since I was 3, so I would consider him a father figure as he’s a father figure to over 100 to 200 different kids," Adeniye said of Haferman. "He would give you the shirt off his back. He’s always trying to teach you life lessons and how to be a better person. He’s just a very, very kindhearted, good man."

Haferman has his quirks. His signature look is shorts — no matter the temperature — with crocs and a fanny pack. Haferman credits his Alberta upbringing for his imperviousness to cold.

"We played outside in Detroit in the middle of December in a blizzard," Adeniye said. "The man was wearing shorts. He’s always going to be wearing shorts."

Hafterman introduced Adeniye to O’Ree at the old Joe Louis Arena in Detroit when Adeniye was only 5 or 6.

"Every time (O’Ree) came to Columbus when I was younger, my mom would always be the one to chaperone him around," Adeniye said. "She made sure that she got to do that so that I could kind of pick his brain."

When O’Ree was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018, Haferman and Adeniye were present to help him celebrate.

Now, O’Ree and Adeniye hope Haferman is honored Tuesday.

"I can’t say enough about him," O’Ree said. "I’ve got my fingers crossed.

"I really hope that he receives it. If he does get the honor, they couldn’t have picked a more deserving person."

