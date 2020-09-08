Here are five Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians' 5-2 win over the Royals, which brought their 2020 record to 26-15.

1. So far this season, the only thing to slow down Zach Plesac on the mound has been Plesac's decisions off of it. Plesac's decision to break team protocol in Chicago led to his being optioned to the team's alternate site, along with Mike Clevinger, where he remained for a few weeks. Plesac also posted a video to his Instagram account which manager Terry Francona later called, "disappointing." Since that time, Plesac has apologized to teammates, expressed his regret for the video and been welcomed back by a clubhouse looking to "turn the page" assuming he continues to prove that he's taking his actions off the field and his responsibility off the field seriously. But the Plesac on the mound? Nothing has seemingly changed between his start to the season and what he's done since returning from the team's alternate site. Put another way: he hasn't slowed down, regardless of the brief intermission in his season.

2. Plesac on Monday night again turned in a strong outing, allowing just one run on seven hits and no walks in seven innings to go with four strikeouts. Adalberto Mondesi crushed a home run, but aside from that one swing, Plesac avoided trouble. It was Plesac's fifth start of the season. He has now pitched at least six innings in all five and allowed one or zero runs in four of the five. Plesac has been aided by getting to face the Royals' lineup twice in a row after returning from the alternate site, but he has delivered nonetheless and now owns a 1.32 ERA.

"I think just consistency with my delivery has helped," Plesac said on a Zoom call Monday night. "A good gameplan has helped. And really just mentally, having the attitude that I’m trying to pitch as deep as I can into games. The only way that’s gonna happen is if I pound the zone and mix speeds. Just really be aggressive. Make those guys make a good swing on an executed pitch and let the defense go to work."

3. Among starting pitchers with at least 20 innings pitched in 2020, Plesac's 1.32 ERA ranks second in the majors, behind only Indians ace Shane Bieber and his 1.25 ERA. Plesac hasn't had to log the kind of volume most other starters have, but owning a 1.32 ERA and 2.85 FIP along with his potential to continue to develop and his control (through the 2025 season) were all elements that helped to make the Clevinger trade possible, even after Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer were dealt since last July.

"It’s incredible. It’s amazing," Plesac said of the Indians rotation. "It’s crazy to see, you always know in the back of your head how good we have our rotation, how good these guys are, and then you get to see when they put those plays into action during the season and just see us on top of all the starting rotations in the big leagues, is awesome. We work diligently. We all help each other. It’s a superb group of guys."

4. An injury that Jose Ramirez had been playing through caught up with him Monday night. Acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. revealed a few weeks ago that third baseman Jose Ramirez was playing through a thumb injury, though he remained in the lineup. He had continued to hit well, going 13-for-41 (.317) with four home runs and eight RBI in his last 11 games. Ramirez, though, left Monday night's game due to the thumb injury.

"It’s similar, but it’s just a nagging thing that’s going over and over," Alomar Jr. said on a Zoom call. "I think it’s kind of wearing him out mentally in my opinion. Today, he felt it again and we made the decision to pull him out of the game just to give him a chance to recuperate. If he would have to go out there and hit again, it would’ve done worse damage. We put [Mike] Freeman in there. We’re gonna evaluate things [Tuesday]. If José comes in and feels 50 percent better, if he wants to play, that’s up to him. But we’re leaning towards playing Freeman [Tuesday]."

5. Franmil Reyes' hot streak at the plate temporarily cooled for a few days, but it doesn't mean he was worried. Reyes over the past month of the season has been one of baseball's most dangerous hitters. Even with a disastrous start to the season, Reyes has raised his wRC+ to 147, the 10th-best mark in the American League. Reyes then went hitless over a three-game span in 12 plate appearances, though he did draw three walks in that series against the Brewers. But trusting a process that has been working doesn't mean it should be abandoned just for a few days of poor results. If the hard contact remains the swing still feels true, Reyes knew it was only a short blip.

"I had very good at-bats against the Brewers. I hit the ball right on the barrel very hard," Reyes said on a Zoom call. "The hits were not landing, that's it. But I felt great at the plate. If I told you I felt lost at the plate against the Brewers, that's a lie. A big lie, because I felt great. When I was playing against the Brewers, I hunted my pitch, but I was always hitting it at people. It's great to have my hits back, but I always was focused at the plate when I was playing the Brewers."

