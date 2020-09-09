GRANGER TWP. — It’s not often the Revere boys soccer team gets handed its lunch.

That’s why coach Nick DePompei and his Minutemen weren’t sweating a bad loss to 2019 regional semifinalist Bay over the weekend.

The Rockets handed Revere a 4-0 loss, marking only the fourth time in the past three seasons the Minutemen have lost by four goals.

Each time it has happened, they’ve bounced back with a win and Tuesday wasn’t much different with Revere upending Highland 1-0 in Suburban League American Conference play.

"It was nice to shut out Highland and figure out that in the back," DePompei said. "It got us on the right track and got us some rhythm. I think that’s what we expect to be doing, so we want to keep going."

That’s how Revere rolls.

Seasons aren’t measured by bad losses, but by how far the Minutemen go in the postseason.

In 13 of the past 14 seasons, it’s been at least a district final showing so a four-goal loss to Bay wasn’t going to distract them this early in the season.

"It feels good to bounce back," said Revere forward Trevor Rorabaugh, who scored the lone goal against the Hornets. "Obviously, we had a lot of chances. I had a lot of chances. We could have put more away, but it feels good to get the shutout and the 1-0 win.

"That Bay game was good to have under our belt. We know we’ll see them again in November. We’ll adjust and have a better chance at winning. The legacy that has been set in front of us shows you have to go to the very last game in November. That’s what we always shoot for. In our speeches, you hear every captain say we’re going to win a state championship."

History shows just how good Revere has been after bad losses.

In 2018, the Minutemen lost 5-1 to Bay in the fourth game of the season.

They got another chance at the Rockets in a state semifinal and won 3-2 in shootout overtime.

"We knew that two years ago," DePompei said. "It’s one game. We’re all about fine tuning things every single game and every practice of the season. As long as we can get our players to watch tape and progress we’re happy. Our goal is always to play a long time."

The past has proven that with Revere reaching the state final five of the past 11 seasons. Included in that amazing stretch is a state title in 2013.

Not bad for a team that has won 15 games or more in eight of the past 10 seasons.

At Revere, it’s not about winning conference titles, it’s about taking home district and regional trophies and finding its way to MAPFRE Stadium.

That’s the goal once again for this season’s Minutemen, and it doesn’t matter how big the shadow of the past is.

Many a player would fold under such pressure. The Minutemen not only welcome the pressure, but they also succeed when things matter most.

"There is a really high standard that we have set for our team," Revere goalkeeper Trent Ebert said. "Every year, the end goal is a state championship. If you’re not willing to put in the work and the time on our team, then simply it’s not for you. This is what we live for."