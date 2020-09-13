BOYS SOCCER
Columbus Academy 2, Johnstown 0
JOHN — SAVES: Cannon 4.
CA — GOALS: Kass, Wunsch. SAVES: Budzik 2.
Buckeye Valley 5, Lakewood 0
LAKE — SAVES: Dunn 4.
BV — GOALS: Aquino, Daily, Cottrell, Coup, Perrine. SAVE: Eckert 1.
Teays Valley 1, Newark 0
NEW — SAVES: Ricketts 5.
TV — GOAL: Dean. SAVES: Harrell 5.
Maysville 4, Granville Christian 2
GC — GOALS: Austin, Pound. SAVES: Leija 9.
MAY — GOALS: Lane 2, Daniels, Gahagan. SAVES: Frick 6.
Ready 3, Northside Christian 1
Grandview 1, Ottawa Hills 1
Worthington Chr. 2, Licking Heights 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Fairfield Union 2, Athens 0
ATH — SAVES: Bean 20.
FU — GOALS: Ruff, Reed. SAVE: Neal 1.
Fairbanks 4, Catholic Central 0
CC — SAVES: Fitzsommows 7.
FAIR — GOALS: Poling, Carter, Lahmers, Orders. SAVES: Groves 7.
Bexley 2, Westerville Central 1
WC — GOAL: White. SAVES: Hickman 6, Summanen 4.
BEX — GOALS: Heilman, Cox. SAVES: Jude 7.
Olentangy 1, Olentangy Liberty 0
OLIB — SAVES: Thomas 15.
OLEN — GOAL: Oliver. SAVES: Scott 5.
Big Walnut 2, Marysville 1
MARY — GOAL: Duke. SAVES: Young 7.
BW — GOALS: Barnett 2. SAVES: Ramsey 3.
Grandview 6, Ready 0
REA — SAVES: Sanders 7.
GV — GOALS: Pierce 2, Miller 2, Mastroianni, Palmisciano. SAVES: Chute 0.
Hartley 1, Bloom-Carroll 0
BC — SAVES: Hoskins 3.
HART — GOAL: Barringer. SAVES: Sanzone 5.
Lancaster 6, Mount Vernon 1
MV — SAVES: Hendrickson 4.
LANC — GOALS: White 2, Jewell, George, Grundtisch, Weaver. SAVES: Martin 1, Westbrooks 1.
Watterson 2, Pickerington North 0
PN — SAVES: Ultican 6, Walton 3.
WATT — GOALS: Rotolo, Scythes. SAVES: McGraw 2.
Tree of Life 4, Heath 1
HEA — GOAL: Dunlap. SAVES: Murphy 4.
TOL — GOALS: Ellzey, Davis, Slone, Farson-Mantor. SAVES: Zartman 4.
Newark 2, Logan 0
NEW — GOALS: Farnsworth, Brown. SAVES: Dietz 8.
LGN — SAVES: Schwartze 6.
Worthington Christian 2, Licking Heights 0
LH — SAVES: Caugherty 8.
WC — GOALS: Meadows, Tomallo. SAVES: Friedman 7.
Hilliard Bradley 1, Gahanna 0
Licking Valley 3, Highland 0
Marion Harding 7, Lima Senior 1
Watkins Memorial 5, Tri-Valley 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Lancaster 3, Marysville 2
UA Doubles Invitational
Upper Arlington 31, Jackson 22, Columbus Academy 19, Ursuline Academy 16
Flight A: Upper Arlington def. Ursaline Academy 8-2
Flight B: Upper Arlington def. Massillon Jackson 8-2
Flught C: Columbus Academy def. Upper Arlingtpn 8-5
Flight D: Massillon Jackson def. Ursaline Academy 8-6
GIRLS GOLF
Bloom-Carroll Invitational
AT PINE HILL: Grove City 323, Hilliard Darby 340, Bloom-Carroll 360, Newark Catholic 367, Sheridan 367, Warren 373, Hilliard Davidson 378, Bexley 400, Fairfield Union 401, Miami Trace 401, Logan 409, Worthington Christian 418.
Marion Harding 200, Olentangy Berlin 200, Westerville Central 244. MEDALIST: Raines (OB) 35.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Woods and Mud Invitational
Lancaster 66, Olentangy Orange 68, Dublin Scioto 87, Granville 92, Pickerington North 99, Hilliard Darby 121, Westerville Central 147, Watkins Memorial 243. TOP INDIVIDUAL: Carney (HD) 16:08.5.
Hilliard Bradley 16, Buckeye Valley 45
Girls Cross Country
Buckeye Valley 16, Hilliard Bradley 46.
Woods and Mud Invitational
Granville 29, Lancaster 96, Olentangy Orange 98, Pickerington North 109, Westerville Central 130, Dublin Scioto 132, Watkins Memorial 158, Hilliard Darby 170
FIELD HOCKEY
Watterson 5, Hathaway Brown 1
HWB -- GOAL: Searby. SAVES: Sharkunov 6.
WATT -- GOALS: Piccolo 2, Griffith, O’Reilly, Schulteis. SAVES: Dunham 0.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Cin. Mount Notre Dame def. Watterson 25-16, 25-15, 26-28, 25-18
Watterson def. Notre Dame Academy 25-23, 25-27, 25-14, 20-25, 15-8
DeSales def. Watkins Memorial 22-25, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19, 15-13
Fairfield Union def. Lakewood 25-18, 25-22, 25-20
Ursuline Academy def. Dublin Coffman 25-16, 25-10, 22-25, 25-15
John Glenn def. Granville 25-15, 28-26, 25-13
Marysville def. Delaware 23-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-12
Madison Plains def. Grandview 13-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-13
Logan Elm def. Piketon 26-24, 25-17, 25-13