The Browns rebound from a season-opening loss, as the offense gets rolling.

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield prevailed against rookie Joe Burrow in a matchup of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks who were drafted first overall, and the Browns gained a much-needed morale boost under first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski with a 35-30 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Browns rebounded from Sunday's humiliating 38-6 season-opening loss to the defending AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens be defeating a different divisional foe in a showdown televised nationally by NFL Network.

A variance request granted by the state of Ohio amid the COVID-19 pandemic allowed 6,000 fans to attend the home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 67,431 since its most recent renovation.

The Browns (1-1) didn't disappoint the small crowd on the 100th anniversary of the NFL's birth in Canton and earned their first victory with Stefanski at the helm.

Mayfield finished 16 of 23 passing for 219 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for a passer rating of 110.6. He improved to 4-1 as a starter in the series known as the “Battle of Ohio.”

Mayfield got off to a scorching start and helped the Browns capture a 21-13 halftime lead. He went 11 of 14 passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns for a rating of 156 in the first half. He completed his first five passes for 98 yards and a touchdown for a perfect rating of 158.3 until an intentional grounding penalty snapped his hot streak with 8:55 left in the second quarter.

After Mayfield and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. connected just three times for 22 yards on 10 targets in the opener and were dogged by questions about lacking chemistry, they hooked up four times for 74 yards and a touchdown on six targets.

Stefanski's gamble during the first series of the second half initially backfired, but his defense bailed him out.

After running back Nick Chubb had a would-be 23-yard rushing touchdown changed to a 22-yard gain on a replay review, Chubb was stopped short of the goal line twice and Mayfield's pass intended for Beckham in the end zone sailed wide and incomplete.

Then on fourth-and-goal from the 2, Stefanski went for it. Chubb ran the ball and was ruled down at the half-yard line as the Bengals (0-2) completed a goal-line stand with 8:02 left in the third quarter.

But after the turnover on downs, the Bengals faced third-and-9 at their 12 when defensive end Myles Garrett strip-sacked Burrow, who was clobbered by defensive Porter Gustin a split-second later. Defensive end Joe Jackson recovered the fumble at the 1 with 5:53 left in the third quarter.

It was Garrett's first home game since he served a six-game suspension last season stemming from his infamous helmet swing onto the head of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph during a “Thursday Night Football” game Nov. 14 in Cleveland.

Two plays after Garrett's strip-sack, Chubb rushed for a 1-yard touchdown, allowing the Browns to seize a 28-13 advantage with 5:45 left in the third quarter.

The Bengals wouldn't go away, though. On the next series, Randy Bullock capped a 14-play, 51-yard drive with a 27-yard field goal, cutting the Browns' lead to 28-16 with 20 seconds left in the third quarter.

Then Mayfield blew his chance for a turnover-free outing. On second-and-4 at the Cincinnati 26, Mayfield's pass intended for rookie tight end Harrison Bryant was intercepted by cornerback William Jackson III with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter.

The Bengals took over at their 17 and capitalized on the takeaway with a 14-play, 83-yard scoring march. Burrow threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Thomas, who beat cornerback Denzel Ward on a slant route to the front of the end zone, and the Bengals cut their deficit to 28-23 with 5:55 left to play.

Chubb and fellow running back Kareem Hunt combined to rush for 75 yards in six plays on the next series. Hunt's 1-yard rushing touchdown allowed the Browns to extend their lead to 35-23 with 3:55 left in the fourth quarter.

Chubb finished with 22 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Hunt had 10 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown, plus a receiving TD.

The Bengals scored once more when Burrow threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyler Boyd, cutting the Browns' lead to five points with 43 seconds left.

But fullback Andy Janovich recovered the ensuing onside kick with 42 seconds left to seal the win for the Browns.

Burrow completed 37 of 61 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns without an interception for a rating of 90.6.

The Bengals opened the game with a 15-play, 41-yard drive, ending with Bullock's successful 38-yard field goal. Defensive end Adrian Clayborn started in place of Olivier Vernon, who was inactive because of an injured abdomen, and sacked rookie quarterback Burrow for an 11-yard loss on third-and-5 from the Cleveland 9. The Bengals then settled for Bullock's kick and a 3-0 lead.

An immediate counter ensued.

The Browns produced a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive during their first possession. Running back Nick Chubb carried defensive end Amani Bledsoe across the goal line to finish an 11-yard touchdown run, and Parkey made the extra point to give the Browns a 7-3 lead with 1:48 left in the opening quarter. Chubb had four carries for 21 yards, and Mayfield completed all four of his passes for 55 yards during the series.

Hopes of firing back right away blew up on the Bengals when Burrow attempted to call a timeout as a shotgun snap whizzed by him on third-and-6 from the Cincinnati 42. He recovered the fumble for a 22-yard loss, the Bengals punted and the Browns took over at their 43 after a 13-yard return by University of Akron product JoJo Natson.

Three plays later, Mayfield threw a play-action pass to Beckham for a 43-yard touchdown. Beckham beat the coverage of Jackson with a double move and scored with 11:54 remaining in the second quarter. The small home crowd chanted “OBJ” to celebrate the Browns going ahead 14-3 with the three-play, 57-yard drive.

Beckham had three catches for 68 yards and a TD on four targets in the first half.

In six plays, the Bengals answered with their own 57-yard scoring march. Burrow capped it with a 23-yard touchdown pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah. Safety Ronnie Harrison tried to break up the pass, but he arrived late, and the Bengals cut their deficit to 14-10 with nine minutes remaining in the second quarter.

After the two teams traded possessions, the Browns went ahead 21-10 with a 12-play, 63-yard scoring drive. On third-and-goal, Hunt was wide open when he caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield in the front right corner of the end zone with 1:31 left in the second quarter.

Then Bengals trimmed the Browns' lead to 21-13 when Bullock made a 43-yard field goal with two seconds left before halftime. The kick finished a 12-play, 50-yard drive.