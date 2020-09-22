Certain things are pure gold any time you are fortunate to cross its path: fresh hot pizza, catching "Back to the Future" on TV, getting a shoulder massage, taking an afternoon nap.

Other items, however, only retain their magic during specific circumstances.

Quirky comedies like "Napoleon Dynamite" are much funnier when watching late at night with a bunch of goofy friends than a 10 a.m. viewing with your fuddle dud dad.

This "timing is everything" philosophy comes to mind with current re-shuffled sports schedule. That three-month pandemic pause last spring has created a huge surplus of fall sports inventory for TV viewers — all of which lacks the tasty seasoning of passionate fans in the stands. Some events have translated to their new autumn calendar slot better than others. I incorporated a complex scientific analytical formula to evaluate the effectiveness of the new settings on sports.

NBA = WATCHING CHRISTMAS MOVIES. Each December, l devour classic holiday movies like "Elf’." "It’s a Wonderful Life." and "Home Alone." For the other 11 months, I don’t give those movies a second thought. That is how this late summer NBA season has been for me. I’ve barely watched. If the Cavs were in the playoffs, I would likely tune in more, but not to the extent that I do in the spring.

Pro basketball’s stock has skyrocketed during the 21st century, grabbing the hearts of younger generations with exciting play (3-pointers have exploded), huge star power (LeBron and company), and a prominent video game presence (NBA2K). But TV ratings since the league’s August return have been down significantly. A recent si.com Sam Amico article pointed out that Thursday’s Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals was down 21% from last year, and the lowest Game 2 rating since 2003. How much of this downturn is due to its new calendar placement, where it competes with football and baseball, and the summer outdoor lifestyle (which takes viewers away from TV screens)? How much is due to the prominent political stance taken by the league and its players? That answer will be more evident when the league hopefully returns next season to its regular calendar setting.

KENTUCKY DERBY = SHAMROCK SHAKE. In the first half of the 20th century horseracing, baseball, and boxing made up the big three of the sports world. The ponies have greatly faded since then, except for its crown jewel event that runs at Churchill Downs each May. The Derby has continued to strongly maintain its popular niche on the calendar —just Like McDonald’s tasty mint treat does each March. You probably don’t think of the Shamrock shake the rest of the year; just like you barely noticed the 2020 Kentucky Derby that ran just two Saturdays ago.

U.S. OPEN (GOLF) = PUMPKIN PIE. This delicious dessert that my grandma mastered seems to disappear, along with coats, during warm weather months. My request to my family each Father’s Day is to peacefully watch the final round of golf’s toughest test (while munching on some pepperoni, sausage, and mushroom pie from The Pizza Parlor). But this past weekend, I just couldn’t get myself into watching this rescheduled golf major. I am betting the November edition of The Masters will prove to be a stronger lure for casual golf fans like me because of its familiar Augusta National location.

INDIANAPOLIS 500 = EGGNOG. Anyone craving a glass of eggnog right now? Anyone name the winner of the Indy 500 last month? I didn’t think so. While these two once had their day in the sun, neither bring much interest nowadays, even in their prime months.

BASEBALL = ICE CREAM. These are two of the most prominent staples of summer. Ice cream isn’t quite as sexy during the cold months, and the same is probably true of baseball if it took place during winter.

Major League Baseball’s bickering over money almost eliminated this abbreviated season before it began, and greatly irritated its fan base. Still, with its familiar summer setting, I find myself watching almost as much as my usual dose.

FOOTBALL = HORROR MOVIES. While scary movies peak during Halloween season, they still watchable any time of the year. Football did not have to shuffle its schedule very much — at least yet — but I would bet if the NFL leaked into March, or the Big Ten stayed with their potential plans of playing in the spring, my bet is that most viewers like me would have still tuned in. Our nation loves its football, especially in the Buckeye State.