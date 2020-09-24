



GREEN The current volleyball season has, at times, left the Green girls volleyball team feeling like the volleyballs they hit around the gym in games and practices – not sure what direction they'll be headed next and taking a few bumps and detours along the way.

Such is life for a team whose sport was initially classified as high-risk by health officials in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, only to have that stance reversed in late August, clearing the way for the Bulldogs to get on the court.

Second-year head coach Alyssa Thewes and her squad have seized the chance, going 8-1 in their first nine games and 3-1 in Federal League play.

"It's been a whirlwind because you don't want to tell the girls that we're going to get to play and then take away those hopes," Thewes said. "As a coach it's a little stressful, but our administration has done a great job getting us all of the information as it's available."

The 8-1 start is one of the best in recent memory for the program, with the lone loss to perennial league power Jackson.

Balance and cohesion have been key factors so far, with a four-person senior class leading the way.

"We have a good, solid all-around team. We have good firepower in the front row and really solid defense in the back," Thewes said. "The seniors bring a lot of power and they have a lot of chemistry."

Beyond the senior class, the entire roster is getting more familiar with Thewes' system and how to play within it.

Changes defensively and how the Bulldogs plan and execute their defensive sets have been a big part of the process.

Felling as a group has allowed Green to take steps toward its goals, which include vying for a league title and making it further into the tournament than in previous seasons.

Those goals, however, took a back seat early on due to the pandemic.

"We were just trying to get a season ... being in Summit County and hoping that they (health officials) wouldn't shut us down," Thewes said. "Our girls also have a goal of going for our league and district title and making it further into the tournament than last year, when we lost in the district semifinals."

Seniors Taylor Peterson and Liberty Torres have been among the offensive leaders this season, while senior setter Maria Pizzino has continued in her role of setting up the team's front line hitters for attacks. Fellow senior Kylie DeLuca has helped anchor the back line, bringing stability to the defense as the Bulldogs have gotten off to a winning start.

"They're a good core group and they work well together," Thewes said of the seniors. "They've been playing together for six years and last year moving into the new expectations (with a new coach), going from two wins in the league to second or third place to where we are now, they've been great."

On one level, the players and coaches are thankful they've been able to have a season. At the same time, given how they've played so far, it's also logical that the Bulldogs are looking forward to making the most of their chance to play and seeing how far they can propel themselves.