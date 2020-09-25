



LAKE TWP. When the regular season is six weeks long and every team makes the playoffs, improving each week becomes even more of an imperative.

The Lake Blue Streaks are right in the midst of that mission and although their 2-2 record shows an equal number of wins and losses, a closer look shows a team trending in the right direction.

"We've slowly gotten better each week ... we lost to McKinley a game we easily could have won," Lake head coach Dan DeGeorge said. "We just weren't able to close it out."

The Blue Streaks' other loss came in Week 1 to a still-undefeated Perry team currently ranked fifth in the Associated Press Division II state poll. In other words, the slate so far has been full of some stout tests.

Ironically enough, the two remaining regular-season games before the playoffs are more of the same.

Up next is a Hoover team that, like Lake, has lost only to Perry and McKinley but comes in averaging 30.5 points per game behind the big arm and mobility of senior quarterback Connor Ashby.

"Hoover is in a similar position as us (record-wise)," DeGeorge said. "For them, it all starts with their quarterback, who's a great athlete, has a great arm and is a pretty heady kid."

DeGeorge noted that while Hoover's strength is its offense, Lake hangs its hat on its defense and the matchup of the two teams' strengths will be a focal point come Friday night.

When Lake has the ball, it will look for continued improvement from an offensive line that is looking to pave the way for running back Dreden Owens, who torched GlenOak for three touchdowns last week, but still isn't fully healthy, according to his head coach.

"You can every team getting better ... for us in a normal season this would be our first league game this week and we would have played four non-league games to get going and be in a good position to go into a really tough league," DeGeorge said. "Our offensive line is slowly getting better ... they struggled the first couple weeks but are improving."

Owens, DeGeorge said, is about 80 percent right now and still rounding into form. His improved health is a boost for the Lake offense and ahead of games against Hoover and a potent Green team that will be Lake's Week 6 foe, it couldn't come at a better time.

The Bulldogs, undefeated so far, are Lake's traditional Week 10 rivalry game, but this year's contest will be Green's first Federal League game due to scheduling issues stemming from Summit County's health guidelines in August relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will also be a final playoff tuneup for a Lake team looking to peak at the right time and see where its playoff road leads.