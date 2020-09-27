SOCCER
BOYS
Sunday's Scoring Summary
WALSH JESUIT 1, TOLEDO ST. JOHN'S JESUIT 0
Goals: DelPrete (WJ). Assists: M. Robusto (WJ). Saves: Horgan (WJ) 4.
Saturday's Scoring Summaries
CUYAHOGA FALLS 1, WALSH JESUIT 1
Halftime: 1-1. Goals: Blake (CF), Madden (WJ). Assists: Haslinger (WJ). Shots on goal: WJ, 6-4. Corner kicks: WJ, 8-4. Saves: Horgan (WJ) 3; Reischman (CF) 5.
Records: Walsh Jesuit 2-4-3; Cuyahoga Falls 3-5-1.
LAKE 2, LOUISVILLE 1
Halftime: Lake, 2-0. Goals: Randonjich (Lake), Giganti (Lake), Adams (Lou.). Shots on goal: Lou., 6-4. Saves: Widmer (Lake) 5; Reynolds (Lou.) 2.
Records: Louisville 3-4-1.
Schedule
Monday's Game
Orrville at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
Alliance at West Branch
Archbishop Hoban at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5 p.m.
Aurora at Revere, 8 p.m.
Brecksville at Nordonia
Canton McKinley at GlenOak
Cloverleaf at Coventry, 6 p.m.
Copley at Highland
CVCA at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7:30 p.m.
Field at Norton
Garrettsville at Rootstown
Green at North Canton Hoover
Hudson at Cuyahoga Falls
Lake at Perry
Mentor at Medina
North Royalton at Wadsworth
Stow at Twinsburg
Streetsboro at Springfield
Strongsville at Brunswick, 8 p.m.
Tallmadge at Barberton
Walsh Jesuit at Mentor Lake Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Western Reserve Academy at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney
Woodridge at Ravenna, 6 p.m.
GIRLS
Saturday's Scoring Summary
NORTON 2, CRESTWOOD 1
Halftime: Norton, 1-0. Goals: Lenik (N), Davis (N), Mory (C). Assists: Davis (N). Shots on goal: Nor., 25-4. Corner kicks: Nor., 4-2. Saves: Thomas (N) 3; Krupp (C) 23.
Records: Norton 7-0-2; Crestwood 3-4-1.
Schedule
Monday's Games
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
Berlin Hiland at St. Vincent-St. Mary
Canton McKinley at Rittman, 5 p.m.
Cuyahoga Falls at Streetsboro
CVCA at Northwest
Firestone at Tallmadge
GlenOak at Massillon
Jackson at Wooster
Kent Roosevelt at Beaumont School
Lake at Dover
Revere at Marlington
Springfield at Canton South
Tuesday's Games
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
Chippewa at Waynedale
Coventry at Cloverleaf, 6 p.m.
Garrettsville at Rootstown, 5 p.m.
Norton at Field
Ravenna at Woodridge, 6 p.m.
Revere at Aurora
Springfield at Streetsboro, 6 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas at Western Reserve Academy, 5 p.m.
Walsh Jesuit at Hathaway Brown, 5 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Schedule
WEEK 6
Thursday's Game
Kenmore-Garfield (0-1, 0-1) vs. East (0-1, 0-1), at Ellet, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
Alliance (0-5, 0-4) at Salem (2-3, 2-3)
Archbishop Hoban (4-0) at Walsh Jesuit (4-0)
Barberton (1-4, 0-0) at Highland (2-2, 0-0)
Canton South (5-0, 4-0) at West Branch (5-0, 4-0)
Chippewa (1-4, 1-4) at Waynedale (1-4, 1-4)
Cuyahoga Falls (0-4) at Copley (4-0)
Ellet (1-0, 1-0) vs. Firestone (1-0, 1-0), at Ellet
Euclid (3-2, 2-2) at Elyria (1-4, 0-4)
Fairless (3-2, 3-2) at Tuslaw (0-5, 0-4)
Garfield Heights (0-4) at Brunswick (3-1)
Green (4-0, 0-0) at Lake (2-3, 2-3)
Manchester (1-2, 1-1) at CVCA (3-2, 3-2)
Minerva (0-5, 0-4) at Marlington (2-2, 2-2)
North Canton Hoover (3-2, 2-2) at Jackson (2-3, 1-3)
North Royalton (0-5, 0-4) at Hudson (5-0, 3-0)
Northwest (5-0, 5-0) at Loudonville (1-4, 1-4)
Perry (5-0, 4-0) at GlenOak (0-5, 0-4)
Ravenna (2-3, 2-3) at Cloverleaf (4-1, 4-1)
Revere (3-1) at Maple Heights (3-2)
Rootstown (2-3, 1-3) at Mogadore (3-1, 1-1)
St. Thomas Aquinas (2-2) at Canton Central Catholic (1-4)
St. Vincent-St. Mary (3-2) at Warren Harding (2-3)
Solon (0-2, 0-0) at Medina (2-3, 2-3)
Springfield (0-5, 0-5) at Field (3-2, 3-2)
Stow (3-1, 1-1) at Nordonia (3-2, 2-1)
Streetsboro (5-0, 5-0) at Norton (1-4, 1-4)
Strongsville (2-2, 2-2) at Mentor (4-1, 4-0)
Tallmadge (1-3, 0-2) at Kent Roosevelt (0-1, 0-1)
Triway (2-3, 2-2) at Orrville (2-2, 2-2)
Twinsburg (0-3) at Aurora (4-1)
Wadsworth (1-3) at Brecksville (4-1, 2-1)
Woodridge (2-3, 2-3) at Coventry (3-2, 3-2)
Wooster (5-0) at Louisville (2-3)
Saturday's Games
Buchtel (1-0, 1-0) vs. North (0-1, 0-1), at Ellet, noon
Canton McKinley (4-1) at Massillon (4-1), 2 p.m.