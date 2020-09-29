SOCCER

GIRLS

Scoreboard

Tuesday's Results

Chippewa 4, Waynedale 0

Garrettsville 3, Rootstown 2

Norton 1, Field 0

Revere 2, Aurora 1

Walsh Jesuit 2, Hathaway Brown 0

Woodridge 2, Ravenna 1

Tuesday's Scoring Summaries

CHIPPEWA 4, WAYNEDALE 0

Goals: Ab. Henegar (C), Barnett (C), Wertz (C), Miller (C). Assists: Barnett (C), Berlin (C), Beach (C). Shots on goal: Chi., 29-1. Corner kicks: Chi., 7-0. Saves: Miller (C) 0; Deters (W) 19.

Records: Chippewa 9-0; Waynedale 5-6.

WALSH JESUIT 2, HATHAWAY BROWN 0

Halftime: Walsh Jesuit, 1-0. Goals: Alberty (WJ), Ruffa (WJ). Assists: Shimmel (WJ), Drake (WJ). Shots on goal: WJ, 8-3. Corner kicks: WJ, 5-2. Saves: Costantini (WJ) 3; Bullock (HB) 6.

Records: Walsh Jesuit 4-1-5.

Schedule

Wednesday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Archbishop Hoban vs. Cleveland St. Joseph Academy, at Cle. St. Ignatius, 8:15 p.m.

Barberton at Tallmadge

Brunswick at Strongsville

Cuyahoga Falls at Nordonia

GlenOak at Canton McKinley

Highland at Copley

Hudson at Stow

Louisville at Kent Roosevelt

Medina at Mentor

North Royalton at Brecksville

Northwest at Fairless, 6 p.m.

Perry at Lake

Twinsburg at Wadsworth

Walsh Jesuit at Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

West Branch at Alliance

Thursday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Chippewa at Rittman, 5 p.m.

Ellet at Ravenna

Medina at Walsh Jesuit

North Canton Hoover at Green

St. Vincent-St. Mary at Manchester

Streetsboro at Aurora

BOYS

Scoreboard

Tuesday's Results



Archbishop Hoban 6, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 0

Aurora 2, Revere 1

Berlin Hiland 3, Triway 1

Brecksville 5, Nordonia 3

Brunswick 2, Strongsville 1

Copley 3, Highland 1

CVCA 4, St. Vincent-St. Mary 0

GlenOak 8, Canton McKinley 0

Hudson 5, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Lake 2, Perry 1

Medina 6, Mentor 0

North Canton Hoover 6, Green 1

North Royalton 2, Wadsworth 1

Norton 4, Field 2

Ravenna 2, Woodridge 0

Stow 1, Twinsburg 0

Walsh Jesuit 3, Mentor Lake Catholic 1

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 3, Western Reserve Academy 0

Tuesday's Scoring Summaries

ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 6, GATES MILLS GILMOUR ACADEMY 0

Halftime: Archbishop Hoban, 2-0. Goals: Wong (AH) 3, Sarver (AH) 2, Lacatus (AH). Assists: Sarver (AH) 2, Cluse (AH), Wong (AH), Lacatus (AH), Mondelo (AH). Shots on goal: AH, 16-5. Corner kicks: AH, 6-2. Saves: Fenn (AH) 5; Beck (GA) 10. JV Score: Archbishop Hoban, 5-1.

Records: Archbishop Hoban 8-3-1; Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 7-2-1.

COPLEY 3, HIGHLAND 1



Halftime: Copley, 2-0. Goals: Kerekes (C), G. Link (C), Magensky (C), Towne (H). Assists: L. Jones (C) 2, G. Link (C). Shots on goal: Cop., 12-2. Corner kicks: Cop., 6-1. Saves: Daniels (C) 1; Wilson (H) 9. JV Score: 1-1.

Records: Copley 5-2-3, 4-0-1.

GLENOAK 8, CANTON MCKINLEY 0

Halftime: GlenOak, 5-0. Goals: Preusser (GO) 2, Brown (GO), Goff (GO), Kadlecek (GO), Landis (GO), Maurer (GO), Bosworth (GO). Assists: Melendez (GO), Parr (GO), Spring (GO), Alexander (GO), Kadlecek (GO). Shots on goal: GO, 14-2. Corner kicks: GO, 10-0. Saves: Reiss (CM) 6; Landis (GO) 1, Williamson (GO) 1. JV Score: GlenOak, 5-0.

Records: GlenOak 3-2-3.

NORTH CANTON HOOVER 6, GREEN 1

Halftime: North Canton Hoover, 3-0. Goals: Ray (NCH) 2, Wensel (NCH) 2, Cunningham (NCH), Evans (NCH). Assists: Gambone (NCH) 2, Evans (NCH), McLeod (NCH). Corner kicks: Gre., 5-2.

Records: North Canton Hoover 6-3-1, 4-1.

RAVENNA 2, WOODRIDGE 0

Halftime: Ravenna, 2-0. Goals: Myers (R), Ward (R). Assists: Iurato (R). Saves: Jasso (R) 11.

WALSH JESUIT 3, MENTOR LAKE CATHOLIC 1

Goals: Haslinger (WJ) 2, R. Madden (WJ). Assists: R. Madden (WJ), C. Madden (WJ).

Note: No stats provided for Mentor Lake Catholic.

Schedule

Wednesday's Game

Fairless at Northwest, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Barberton at Norton

Canton South at Ravenna, 5 p.m.

Copley at Wooster

Cuyahoga Falls at Kent Roosevelt

Firestone at Brunswick

Green at North Canton Hoover

Lake at Marlington

Louisville at Coventry, 6 p.m.

Nordonia at Lakeside, 6 p.m.

Rootstown at Field

Sandy Valley at Massillon, 5 p.m.

Springfield at Canton McKinley

Waterloo at Alliance

FOOTBALL

Schedule

WEEK 6

Thursday's Games

Archbishop Hoban (4-0) at Walsh Jesuit (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Kenmore-Garfield (0-1, 0-1) vs. East (0-1, 0-1), at Ellet, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games



(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

Alliance (0-5, 0-4) at Salem (2-3, 2-3)

Barberton (1-4, 0-0) at Highland (2-2, 0-0)

Canton South (5-0, 4-0) at West Branch (5-0, 4-0)

Chippewa (1-4, 1-4) at Waynedale (1-4, 1-4)

Cuyahoga Falls (0-4) at Copley (4-0)

Ellet (1-0, 1-0) vs. Firestone (1-0, 1-0), at Ellet

Euclid (3-2, 2-2) at Elyria (1-4, 0-4)

Fairless (3-2, 3-2) at Tuslaw (0-5, 0-4)

Garfield Heights (0-4) at Brunswick (3-1)

Green (4-0, 0-0) at Lake (2-3, 2-3)

Manchester (1-2, 1-1) at CVCA (3-2, 3-2)

Minerva (0-5, 0-4) at Marlington (2-2, 2-2)

North Canton Hoover (3-2, 2-2) at Jackson (2-3, 1-3)

North Royalton (0-5, 0-4) at Hudson (5-0, 3-0)

Northwest (5-0, 5-0) at Loudonville (1-4, 1-4)

Perry (5-0, 4-0) at GlenOak (0-5, 0-4)

Ravenna (2-3, 2-3) at Cloverleaf (4-1, 4-1)

Revere (3-1) at Maple Heights (3-2)

Rootstown (2-3, 1-3) at Mogadore (3-1, 1-1)

St. Thomas Aquinas (2-2) at Canton Central Catholic (1-4)

St. Vincent-St. Mary (3-2) at Warren Harding (2-3)

Solon (0-2, 0-0) at Medina (2-3, 2-3)

Springfield (0-5, 0-5) at Field (3-2, 3-2)

Stow (3-1, 1-1) at Nordonia (3-2, 2-1)

Streetsboro (5-0, 5-0) at Norton (1-4, 1-4)

Strongsville (2-2, 2-2) at Mentor (4-1, 4-0)

Tallmadge (1-3, 0-2) at Kent Roosevelt (0-1, 0-1)

Triway (2-3, 2-2) at Orrville (2-2, 2-2)

Twinsburg (0-3) at Aurora (4-1)

Wadsworth (1-3) at Brecksville (4-1, 2-1)

Woodridge (2-3, 2-3) at Coventry (3-2, 3-2)

Wooster (5-0) at Louisville (2-3)

Saturday's Games



Buchtel (1-0, 1-0) vs. North (0-1, 0-1), at Ellet, noon

Canton McKinley (4-1) at Massillon (4-1), 2 p.m.

GOLF

BOYS

Tuesday's Results

NORTHEAST DIVISION II FOREST HILLS SECTIONAL



(At Forest Hills Golf Course, Elyria)

Note: The top three teams and top three individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the district tournament.

Team Results: 1. CVCA 316; 2. Keystone 341; 3. Pepper Pike Orange 344; 4. Oberlin Firelands 354; 5. Woodridge 370; 6. Northwestern 374; 7. Rocky River Lutheran West 376; 8. Beachwood 380; 9. Fairview Park Fairview 405; 10. Elyria Catholic 407; 11. Parma Heights Holy Name 419; 12. Sullivan Black River 447.

Individual Qualifiers: Talbott (Firelands) 76, Gross (Lutheran West) 76, O'Neill (Beachwood) 79.

CVCA: Henry 74, Scarbrough 76, Cannone 82, Emery 84.

Woodridge: Schneckenburger 85, Fitzsimmons 89, Reinhart 98, Hess 98.

NORTHEAST DIVISION III SALEM HILLS SECTIONAL



(At Salem Hills Golf Club, Salem)

Note: The top three teams and top three individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the district tournament.

Team Results: 1. Canton Central Catholic 280; 2. Mogadore 313; 3. McDonald 328; 4. Columbiana 332; 5. Lake Center Christian 335; 6. United 383; 7. New Middletown Springfield 417; 8. Heartland Christian 429; 9. Lisbon David Anderson 430; 10. Southern Local 454; 11. Wellsville 495.

Individual Qualifiers: Andersen (Columbiana) 69, Capeta (Lake Center) 81, Fulk (Lake Center) 81.

Mogadore: Gasaway 71, Pendergast 77, Hall 81, Davis 84.

Lake Center: Capeta 81, Fulk 81, Maninga 83, Byler 90.

REVERE 180, COPLEY 182



(At Barberton Brookside Country Club, Norton. Par: 37)



Revere: Hill 42, Stephens 45, Hemminger 46, Malajikian 47.

Copley: Hazlett 42, Whitis 45, Kimberly 46, Nichols 49.

GIRLS

Tuesday's Results

STOW 170, SOLON 190



(At Fox Den Golf Course, Stow)



Solon: Kormuth 38, Markowitz 48, Bindra 51, Wankhade 53.

Stow: McCoy 36, Ryan 43, Berlingieri 44, Ickes 47.

FEDERAL LEAGUE TOURNAMENT



(At The Elms Country Club, North Lawrence)

Team Results: 1. Green 313; 2. Jackson 323; 3. North Canton Hoover 326; 4. Lake 365; 5. GlenOak 371; 6. Perry 383; 7. Canton McKinley 515.

Lake: Potashnik 88, Labbe 90, M. Mitchell 93, Fedor 94.

TENNIS

Tuesday's Results

TALLMADGE 3, WADSWORTH 2



Singles: Siesel (T) d. Pelkey 6-3, 6-2; Rotunda (T) d. Raymond 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Miller (T) d. Pantalone 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles: Brown-Madachik (W) d. Palmer-Queen 6-1, 6-0; Galvin-Dunn (W) d. Ridenour-Kozma 6-1, 6-1.

Records: Tallmadge 10-8.

VOLLEYBALL

BRUNSWICK 25-25-25, SOLON 5-18-8



Kills: Richardson (B) 12. Digs: Emerson (B) 22. Blocks: Richardson (B) 2. Assists: Beckler (B) 22. Service Points: Beal (B) 20.

COVENTRY 25-25-25, CLOVERLEAF 10-14-17

Kills: Wightman (Cov.) 13. Digs: Gotto (Cov.) 14. Blocks: M. Meinen (Cov.) 3. Assists: M. Meinen (Cov.) 34. Service Points: Goodlet (Cov.) 9 points, 3 aces. JV Score: Coventry, 25-13, 25-16.

Records: Coventry 15-2, 9-0.

FIRESTONE 26-25-25-14-15, ELLET 28-16-23-25-13

Kills: Myers (F) 12. Digs: Capper (F) 17. Blocks: Mitchell (F) 2. Assists: Zupancic (F) 43. Service Points: Myers (F) 13; Phillips (E) 10.

Records: Ellet 4-2; Firestone 6-0.

GARRETTSVILLE 25-25-16-20-15, ROOTSTOWN 21-16-25-25-8

Kills: Kurtz (R) 17. Digs: Kaut (R) 12, Glass (R) 12. Blocks: S. Stefancik (R) 5. Assists: Glass (R) 28. Service Points: Smith (R) 18 points, 3 aces; Sommers (G) 12 points, 3 aces. JV Score: Rootstown, 25-18, 22-25, 28-26.

REVERE 25-25-19-25, COPLEY 18-21-25-15

Kills: Hohman (C) 11; Freeman (R) 31. Digs: Hohman (C) 22; Freeman (R) 20. Blocks: Wheeler (C) 3; Manousos (R) 3. Assists: Keathley (C) 25; Drenth (R) 48. Service Points: Kemer (C) 13. JV Score: Copley, 25-16, 26-24.

Records: Copley 6-8, 4-5.

TRIWAY 25-25-25, ORRVILLE 16-16-21

Digs: Haley (O) 20. Blocks: Hargrave (O) 4. Assists: Slaughter (O) 13. Service Points: Haley (O) 4 points, 1 ace.

WADSWORTH 25-25-25, CUYAHOGA FALLS 9-7-23

Kills: Arsenault (CF) 5. Digs: Staples (CF) 12. Assists: Page (CF) 10. Service Aces: Arsenault (CF) 3.

CROSS COUNTRY

BOYS

ELLET 20, EAST 37

Individual Results: 1. Harper (Ell.) 20:29; 2. Wallace (Ell.); 3. Lippley (Ell.); 4. McDaniel (East); 5. Handy (East); 6. Morrow (Ell.); 7. Travis (East); 8. Sims (Ell.); 9. Furman (East); 10. Hertel (Ell.).