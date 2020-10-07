SOCCER

GIRLS

Scoreboard

Wednesday's Results

Alliance 4, St. Thomas Aquinas 1

Brecksville 4, Wadsworth 0

Brunswick 3, Solon 1

Firestone 5, North 0

Highland 11, Tallmadge 0

Hudson 1, Twinsburg 1

Jackson 2, Green 1

Kent Roosevelt 5, Barberton 2

Manchester 3, Fairless 1

North Royalton 2, Nordonia 0

Stow 5, Cuyahoga Falls 1

Walsh Jesuit 1, Archbishop Hoban 0

Wednesday's Scoring Summaries

FIRESTONE 5, NORTH 0

Halftime: Firestone, 3-0. Goals: Roper (F) 2, Rooney (F), Davis (F), Booker (F). Assists: Chivers (F) 3, Grass (F). Shots on goal: Fir., 17-2. Corner kicks: Fir., 6-0. Saves: Rooney (F) 1, Dannemiller (F) 1; Etungano (N) 12.

Records: Firestone 4-4; North 0-6.

JACKSON 2, GREEN 1

Halftime: Green, 1-0. Goals: Throckmorton (J), Noemi (J), Lipscomb (G). Assists: Haymaker (J), Leemaster (G). Shots on goal: Jac., 8-2. Corner kicks: Jac., 7-1. Saves: Nelson (G) 6; Noebe (J) 1.

MANCHESTER 3, FAIRLESS 1

Halftime: Manchester, 2-0. Goals: King (M) 2, Tipton (M), Seibert (F). Assists: L. Gunsett (M). Shots on goal: Man., 16-3. Corner kicks: Man., 4-2. Saves: Seward (F) 13; Cox (M) 2.

Records: Fairless 9-4-2; Manchester 11-1, 8-0.

WALSH JESUIT 1, ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 0

Halftime: Walsh Jesuit, 1-0. Goals: Shimmel (WJ). Assists: Alberty (WJ). Shots on goal: AH, 7-6. Corner kicks: WJ, 3-1. Saves: Incarnato (AH) 5; Costantini (WJ) 7. JV Score: Walsh Jesuit, 4-1.

Records: Archbishop Hoban 11-1; Walsh Jesuit 6-2-5.

Tuesday's Scoring Summary

NORTON 3, WOODRIDGE 0

Halftime: 0-0. Goals: Otto (N), Bennett (N), Davis (N). Assists: Davis (N) 2. Shots on goal: Nor., 19-4. Corner kicks: Nor., 7-1. Saves: Stekelenburg (W) 16; Thomas (N) 4.

Records: Woodridge 6-7, 3-3; Norton 10-0-2, 5-0-1.

Schedule

Thursday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

CVCA at Triway

Ellet at Bedford, 5 p.m.

Kenston at Aurora

North at Springfield, 6 p.m.

Northwest at Northwestern

Norwayne at Revere

Parma Normandy at Woodridge

Southeast at Rootstown

St. Vincent-St. Mary at Field

Waterloo at Ravenna, 6 p.m.

BOYS

Scoreboard

Wednesday's Results

Manchester 3, Fairless 0

Orrville 7, Northwest 1

Tuesday's Scoring Summaries

FIRESTONE 4, NORTH 2

Goals: Pongracz (F) 2, Skee (F), Smucker (F), Subba (N), Lepcha (N). Assists: Oderkirk (F), Pongracz (F). Shots on goal: Fir., 9-5. Corner kicks: Fir., 6-4. Saves: Campbell (F) 3; Soria (N) 3, Chauhan (N) 2.

JACKSON 6, GREEN 0

Halftime: Jackson, 4-0. Goals: Buckler (J) 2, Wilson (J) 2, Grant (J), Maghes (J). Assists: Wilson (J) 2, Bostic (J), Morgan (J). Shots on goal: Jac., 13-4. Corner kicks: 2-2. Saves: Cipriano (J) 2, Floom (J) 2; Smith (G) 3, Barry (G) 4. JV Score: Jackson, 3-0.

Records: Jackson 9-2-2, 4-0; Green 3-4-3, 2-3.

NORDONIA 0, CUYAHOGA FALLS 0

Halftime: 0-0. Shots on goal: 4-4. Corner kicks: 1-1. Saves: Busse (N) 4. JV Score: Cuyahoga Falls, 5-0.

Records: Nordonia 4-8-1.

REVERE 4, NORTH CANTON HOOVER 1

Halftime: 0-0. Goals: Rorabaugh (R) 2, Johnston (R), Effinger (R), Evans (NCH). Assists: Rorabaugh (R), Klein (R). Shots on goal: 9-9. Corner kicks: NCH, 6-2. Saves: Mullaly (NCH) 5; Ebert (R) 8. JV Score: Revere, 1-0.

Records: North Canton Hoover 6-4-1; Revere 6-3-1.

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 6, ALLIANCE 0

Halftime: St. Vincent-St. Mary, 3-0. Goals: Niskanen (STVM) 2, Phipps (STVM) 2, Fordyce (STVM) 2. Assists: Niskanen (STMV) 2, Brickman (STVM), Phipps (STVM), Fordyce (STVM).

Records: St. Vincent-St. Mary 5-7-3.

Schedule

Thursday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Alliance at St. Thomas Aquinas

Archbishop Hoban at Hudson

Field at Marlington

Massillon at Canton South

Medina at North Canton Hoover

North at Canton Central Catholic

Perry at Green

Ravenna at Crestwood, 6 p.m.

Southeast at Rootstown, 5 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Playoff Schedule

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

Friday's Games



Division I Region 1 Regional

16 GlenOak (0-6) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (5-1)

9 Strongsville (2-3) at 8 Medina (3-3)

4 Euclid (4-3) at 13 Elyria (1-5)

12 Solon (0-3) at 5 Cle. St. Ignatius (1-3)

15 Shaker Heights (1-4) at 2 Mentor (5-1)

10 Cleveland Heights (4-1) at 7 Stow (4-1)

14 Berea-Midpark (2-4) at 3 Canton McKinley (4-2)

11 Jackson (2-4) at 6 Brunswick (4-2)

Division II Region 5 Regional

17 Hunting Valley University School (1-5) at 16 Kent Roosevelt (0-2)

25 Kenmore-Garfield (0-2) at 8 Mayfield (3-1)

24 Ashtabula Lakeside (1-5) at 9 Nordonia (3-3)

21 Garfield Heights (0-5) at 12 Eastlake North (3-3)

18 Twinsburg (0-4) at 15 Brush (2-4)

26 North (0-2) at 7 Warren Harding (3-3)

23 Firestone (1-1) at 10 Maple Heights (4-2)

19 Ellet (2-0) at 14 Bedford (3-3)

22 Cuyahoga Falls (0-5) at 11 Boardman (3-3)

Division II Region 6 Regional

20 Lakewood (1-5) at 13 Barberton (1-5)

21 Oregon Clay (0-5) at 12 Parma Heights Valley Forge (3-1)

19 Westlake (3-3) at 14 Wadsworth (1-4)

22 North Royalton (0-6) at 11 Amherst Steele (4-2)

Division II Region 7 Regional

17 Canal Winchester (2-4) at 16 Mount Vernon (2-3)

21 Marion Harding (1-5) at 12 Worthington Kilbourne (3-3)

18 Col. Independence (2-1) at 15 Col. Walnut Ridge (1-2)

23 Col. St. Charles (0-3) at 10 Lake (3-3)

Division III Region 9 Regional

17 Warren Howland (3-3) vs. 16 Buchtel (2-0), at Ellet

24 Alliance (0-6) at 9 Hubbard (4-2)

20 Young. Chaney (2-4) at 13 Coventry (3-3)

21 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (2-3) at 12 Louisville (2-4)

18 Ravenna (2-4) at 15 Niles McKinley (4-2)

23 Tallmadge (2-3) at 10 Dover (2-4)

19 Kenston (2-2) at 14 Marlington (3-2)

27 Springfield (0-6) at 6 St. Vincent-St. Mary (3-2)

22 East (1-1) at 11 West Geauga (5-1)

Division III Region 10 Regional

17 Sandusky (0-6) at 16 Norton (1-5)

21 Mansfield Madison (0-6) at 12 West Holmes (4-2)

18 Sylvania Southview (1-5) at 15 Mansfield Senior (2-4)

Saturday's Games

Division IV Region 13 Regional

17 Woodridge (3-3) at 16 Girard (2-4)

24 Minerva (0-6) at 9 East Liverpool Beaver Local (5-1)

20 Ashtabula Edgewood (2-4) at 13 CVCA (4-2)

21 Pepper Pike Orange (0-4) at 12 Mentor Lake Catholic (3-2)

22 Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (0-6) at 11 Fairless (4-2)

Division V Region 17 Regional

17 Manchester (1-3) at 16 Richmond Edison (3-3)

24 Tuslaw (0-6) at 9 Sandy Valley (4-2)

20 Crestwood (2-4) at 13 Warren Champion (2-2)

18 Rootstown (2-4) at 15 Cadiz Harrison Central (3-3)

22 Rayland Buckeye Local (1-5) at 11 Southeast (3-3)

Division V Region 18 Regional

20 Chippewa (1-5) at 13 Oak Harbor (3-3)

21 Waynedale (2-4) at 12 Millbury Lake (3-3)

19 Fairview Park Fairview (1-3) at 14 Orrville (2-3)

Division VI Region 21 Regional

25 Rittman (1-5) at 8 Garfield Heights Trinity (4-2)

24 Newton Falls (0-3) at 9 St. Thomas Aquinas (3-2)

20 Black River (3-3) at 13 Columbia Station Columbia (4-2)

18 East Canton (2-4) at 15 Smithville (2-4)

22 Tusky Valley (1-5) at 11 Canton Central Catholic (1-5)

GOLF

GIRLS

NORTHEAST DIVISION I SECTIONAL



(At Fox Den Golf Course, Stow)

Note: The top four teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the district tournament.

Team Results: 1. Highland 309; 2. Kent Roosevelt 338; 3. Nordonia 342; 4. Aurora 345; 5. Stow 348; 6. Hudson 356; 7. Walsh Jesuit 366; 8. Solon 375; 9. Streetsboro 387; 10. Brecksville 396; 11. Brunswick 399; 12. North Royalton 400; 13. Tallmadge 414; 14. Cuyahoga Falls 417; 15. Firestone 419; 16. Revere 445; 17. Willoughby South 457.

Individual Qualifiers: Kormuth (Solon) 79; McCoy (Stow) 82; DiGeronimo (Hudson) 83; Stephens (Twinsburg) 86.

Local Individual Results

Highland: A. Goyette 74, I. Goyette 76, Krutkiewicz 77, McKendry 82.

Roosevelt: Seaholts 77, Leavery 82, Mineo 86, Kost 93.

Nordonia: Nagy 81, Siewert 85, Golembiewski 88, Barnes 88.

Aurora: Millard 73, Mishra 85, Tejada 88, Pierce 99.

Stow: McCoy 82, Ryan 88, Berlingieri 89, Ickes 89.

Hudson: DiGeronimo 83, Du 87, Grant 88, Ackerman 98.

Walsh: Valore 89, Kavlick 90, Stencel 93, Cors 94.

Streetsboro: Rogowski 90, Vian 98, Clark 99, Miller 100.

Brecksville: Jaite 92, Diedrick 97, Melaragno 100, Zoeller 107.

Brunswick: Perdue 90, Berg 94, Jones 104, Leffel 111.

N. Royalton: Grugle 96, Michalak 97, Weatherbie 101, Valenti 106.

Tallmadge: Currey 97, Fiume 104, Michalec 106, Brown 107.

Twinsburg: Stephens 86, Stewart 106, Boron 110, Ryan 112.

Cuy. Falls: Thompson 91, Stewart 105, Mills 109, Sampson 112.

Firestone: Vardon 94, Boske 96, Lathrop 113, Snead 116.

Revere: Mahajan 95, Robinson 110, McCauley 110, Peffley 130.

NORTHEAST DIVISION I SECTIONAL



(At The Elms Country Club, North Lawrence)

Note: The top four teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the district tournament.

Team Results: 1. Green 310; 2. Jackson 332; 3. North Canton Hoover 333; 4. Louisville 335; 5. GlenOak 360; 6. Perry 364; 7. Cloverleaf 371; 8. Medina 372; 9. Lake 376; 10. Wooster 376; 11. Wadsworth 397; 12. Springfield 399; 13. Massillon 420; 14. Copley 447; 15. Canton McKinley 494; 16. Alliance 502; 17. Norton 506.

Individual Qualifiers: Reemsnyder (GlenOak) 71; Rosa (Perry) 77; Petro (GlenOak) 82; Donnelly (Cloverleaf) 83.

Local Individual Results

Green: Didonato 75, Demuesy 76, Pulley 79, Liptak 80.

Jackson: Wright 72, An. Nikolaidis 84, Ab. Nikolaidis 87, Porter 89.

Hoover: Muckleroy 79, May 84, Ellis 84, Blackburn 86.

GlenOak: Reemsnyder 71, Petro 82, Knisely 99, Schorsten 108.

Perry: Rosa 77, Lucas 95, Glover 96, Gales 96.

Medina: Meldrum 85, Macino 92, Johnson 96, Burns 99.

Lake: Potashnik 89, M. Mitchell 93, Labbe 94, Fedor 100.

Wooster: Ahrens 89, Ragusa 93, Jones 96, Hohman 98.

Wadsworth: Kaser 87, Shannon 101, Thomas 101, Ohlson 108.

Springfield: Leporis 93, Thompson 97, Miller 104, Fields 105.

Massillon: Hannon 101, Findley 101, Rohr 106, Maag 112.

Copley: Huth 98, Wang 100, Wiley 123, Jayewardene 126.

McKinley: Radosevic 98, Parsons 114, La. Rogers 140, Le. Rogers 142.

Alliance: Eversdyke 104, Huff 120, Walker 135, Runion 143.

Norton: Davenport 97, Bridger 116, Neal 141, Sunderland 152.

TENNIS

NORTHEAST DIVISION II CANTON SECTIONAL

(At Jackson North Park, Massillon)

Day One

Singles

Quarterfinals

No. 1: Adcock (Orrville) d. Morton (Coventry) 6-0, 6-0; Miller (Archbishop Hoban) d. Dasho (Manchester) 6-2, 6-0; Wenzlik (Archbishop Hoban) d. Noble (Triway) 6-2, 6-0; McKnight (St. Vincent-St. Mary) d. Burkholder (Archbishop Hoban) 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

Quarterfinals

No. 1: Winans-Franks (Canton South) d. Rollins-Harlan (Chippewa) 6-0, 6-1; Wallace-Rowland (Orrville) d. Chmura-Lewis (St. Vincent-St. Mary) 6-1, 6-2; Christy-Le (Manchester) d. Thompson-Savitski (Archbishop Hoban) 6-4, 2-6, 7-5; Murphy-Cunningham (Chippewa) d. Hinkle-Akers (Coventry) 6-0, 6-2.

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday's Results

CVCA 22-25-25-25, FAIRLESS 25-10-22-21

Kills: Costa (CVCA) 12. Digs: Helwig (CVCA) 26. Blocks: Gibbons (CVCA) 3. Assists: Wodrich (CVCA) 22. Service Aces: Wodrich (CVCA) 4.

ELYRIA 25-25-20-25, BRUNSWICK 22-21-25-20



Kills: Richardson (B) 14. Digs: Futchko (B) 28. Blocks: Lindsey (B) 9. Assists: Williams (B) 14. Service Points: Futchko (B) 10.

GLENOAK 25-25-25, ORRVILLE 18-17-22



Kills: Turner (O) 6. Digs: Haley (O) 9. Blocks: Hargrave (O) 3. Service Points: Turner (O) 3.

HIGHLAND 28-28-25, COPLEY 26-26-22

Kills: Hohman (C) 14. Digs: Hohman (C) 15. Assists: Keathley (C) 16. Service Points: Keathley (C) 13. JV Score: Highland, 25-21, 25-23.

Records: Copley 7-10, 4-5.

JACKSON 25-25-27, GREEN 17-19-25

Kills: Torres (G) 17. Digs: DeLuca (G) 10. Blocks: Gorsuch (G) 2. Assists: Pizzino (G) 28. Service Points: Peterson (G) 5 points, 2 aces.

MEDINA 25-25-23-25, SOLON 15-13-25-17

Kills: Holland (M) 21. Digs: Chessar (M) 22. Assists: Schellenberger (M) 22. Service Aces: Holland (M) 4, Chessar (M) 4.

Records: Medina 11-6, 7-2.

SOUTHEAST 25-25-26, LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 16-13-24



Kills: Mungo (LCC) 8. Assists: Ickes (LCC) 10. JV Score: Southeast, 25-15, 25-15.

Records: Lake Center Christian 9-9.