FOOTBALL

Playoff Scoreboard

Saturday's Results



Division IV Region 13 Regional

Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 28, Fairless 17

CVCA 55, Ashtabula Edgewood 21

East Liverpool Beaver Local 53, Minerva 14

Girard 42, Woodridge 21

Division V Region 17 Regional

Manchester 35, Richmond Edison 7

Sandy Valley 58, Tuslaw 7

Southeast 35, Rayland Buckeye Local 6

Division V Region 18 Regional

Oak Harbor 69, Chippewa 17

Orrville 35, Fairview Park Fairview 30

Waynedale 26, Millbury Lake 20

Division VI Region 21 Regional

Canton Central Catholic 49, Tusky Valley 7

Columbia Station Columbia 47, Sullivan Black River 7

Garfield Heights Trinity 25, Rittman 7

Smithville 12, East Canton 6

St. Thomas Aquinas 48, Newton Falls 0

Saturday's Scoring Summary

Division V Region 18 Regional

ORRVILLE 35, FAIRVIEW PARK FAIRVIEW 30

Fairview;;10;;0;;13;;7;;—;;30

Orrville;;7;;21;;7;;0;;—;;35

Orr.: Phillips 40 pass from Haley (Tompkins kick)

Fai.: Wilson 10 run (Nemeth kick)

Fai.: FG Nemeth 28

Orr.: Smith 9 run (Tompkins kick)

Orr.: Smith 41 run (Tompkins kick)

Orr.: Smith 61 run (Tompkins kick)

Fai.: Comerford 25 pass from McNamara (Nemeth kick)

Orr.: Crabtree 3 pass from Haley (Tompkins kick)

Fai.: Jewitt 64 pass from McNamara (pass failed)

Fai.: Paxton 28 pass from McNamara (Nemeth kick)

;;Fairview;;Orrville

First Downs;;16;;16

Rushing;;32-82;;40-222

Passing;;19-39-311-2;;10-19-133-1

Records;;1-4;;3-3

Friday's Scoring Summary

Division III Region 10 Regional

NORTON 21, SANDUSKY 20

Sandusky;;6;;6;;8;;0;;—;;20

Norton;;14;;0;;7;;0;;—;;21

Nor.: Merrill 29 run (Dixon kick)

San.: Pisarsky 80 run (run failed)

Nor.: Hray 43 pass from Harper (Dixon kick)

San.: Roldan 3 run (run failed)

San.: Pisarsky 58 run (Pisarsky run)

Nor.: Merrill 46 run (Dixon kick)

;;Sandusky;;Norton

First Downs;;13;;9

Rushing;;29-317;;38-173

Passing;;9-21-99-2;;9-23-130-0

Records;;0-7;;2-5

Playoff Schedule

Oct. 16 Games



(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Division I Region 1 Regional

8 Medina (4-3) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (6-1)

5 Cleveland St. Ignatius (2-3) at 4 Euclid (5-2)

7 Stow (5-1) at 2 Mentor (6-1)

6 Brunswick (5-2) at 3 Canton McKinley (5-2)

Division II Region 5 Regional

16 Kent Roosevelt (1-2) at 1 Archbishop Hoban (5-0)

9 Nordonia (4-3) at 8 Mayfield (4-1)

13 Willoughby South (3-4) at 4 Cleveland Benedictine (2-4)

21 Garfield Heights (1-5) at 5 Walsh Jesuit (4-1)

18 Twinsburg (1-4) at 2 Austintown Fitch (6-0)

10 Maple Heights (5-2) at 7 Warren Harding (4-3)

14 Bedford (4-3) at 3 Hudson (6-0)

11 Boardman (4-3) at 6 Painesville Riverside (5-1)

Division II Region 6 Regional

16 North Olmsted (2-4) at 1 Avon (6-0)

9 Fremont Ross (4-3) at 8 Highland (3-2)

13 Barberton (2-5) at 4 Toledo St. John's Jesuit (4-1)

21 Oregon Clay (1-5) at 5 Brecksville (5-1)

14 Wadsworth (2-4) at 3 Avon Lake (5-1)

22 North Royalton (1-6) at 6 Olmsted Falls (4-2)

Division II Region 7 Regional

17 Canal Winchester (3-4) at 1 Perry (6-0)

12 Worthington Kilbourne (4-3) at 5 Green (4-1)

15 Col. Walnut Ridge (2-2) at 2 Massillon (5-1)

10 Lake (4-3) at 7 North Canton Hoover (4-2)

11 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (4-3) at 6 Wooster (6-0)

Division III Region 9 Regional

20 Youngstown Chaney (3-4) at 4 New Philadelphia (5-1)

21 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (3-3) at 5 Aurora (5-2)

15 Niles McKinley (5-2) at 2 Streetsboro (6-0)

10 Dover (3-4) at 7 Steubenville (4-2)

19 Kenston (3-2) at 3 Canfield (6-0)

11 West Geauga (6-1) at 6 St. Vincent-St. Mary (4-2)

Division III Region 10 Regional

16 Norton (2-5) at 1 Tiffin Columbian (5-1)

9 Buckeye (4-1) at 8 Revere (3-2)

10 Copley (6-0) at 7 Norwalk (3-3)

SOCCER

BOYS

Scoreboard

Saturday's Results

Archbishop Hoban 3, Lake 2

Berea-Midpark 7, Cuyahoga Heights 0

Brunswick 3, Copley 3

Cuyahoga Falls 2, Norton 2

Green 3, Revere 0

Hunting Valley University School 1, Western Reserve Academy 0

Louisville 4, Woodridge 0

Medina 2, New Albany 1

St. Vincent-St. Mary 2, Streetsboro 0

Strongsville 1, North Royalton 0

Tallmadge 0, Nordonia 0

Wadsworth 3, Kent Roosevelt 3

Walsh Jesuit 1, GlenOak 0

Waynedale 2, Triway 0

Wooster 4, Berlin Hiland 1

Saturday's Scoring Summaries

BRUNSWICK 3, COPLEY 3



Halftime: Brunswick, 2-0. Goals: Horner (B), Piskach (B), Gullatta (B), C. Link (C), Worner (C), Harter (C). Assists: Kerekes (C) 2, Lung (B), Jernejcic (B), Lord (B). Shots on goal: Cop., 9-5. Corner kicks: Cop., 6-3. Saves: Ernst (B) 6; Daniels (C) 2. JV Score: Copley, 4-0.

Records: Copley 7-3-4.

HUNTING VALLEY UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 1, WESTERN RESERVE ACADEMY 0

Halftime: Hunting Valley University School, 1-0. Goals: Piero (US). Assists: Stoller (US). Shots on goal: US, 10-0. Corner kicks: US, 5-3. Saves: Mathews (US) 0; Staddon (WRA) 9.

Records: Hunting Valley University School 7-2-2; Western Reserve Academy 3-2.

LOUISVILLE 4, WOODRIDGE 0

Halftime: Louisville, 3-0. Goals: R. Adams (L) 2, Dillen (L), Own Goal (L). Assists: Young (L), R. Adams (L). JV Score: Louisville, 4-0.

Records: Louisville 8-4-1.

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 2, STREETSBORO 0



Goals: Puglia (STVM), Brickman (STVM). Assists: Brickman (STVM), Niskanen (STVM). Saves: Bertolini (STVM) 3.

Records: St. Vincent-St. Mary 6-7-3.

WALSH JESUIT 1, GLENOAK 0

Halftime: 0-0. Goals: Grimm (WJ). Assists: Pitchford (WJ). Shots on goal: GO, 8-6. Corner kicks: 4-4. Saves: Horgan (WJ) 8; Landis (GO) 5. JV Score: Walsh Jesuit, 1-0.

Records: Walsh Jesuit 6-3-4; GlenOak 5-4-4.

Schedule

Monday's Game

Kenmore-Garfield at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Scoreboard

Saturday's Results

Bay Village Bay 2, Revere 1

Brunswick 2, Perrysburg 2

Chippewa 7, Smithville 2

Ellet 9, North 5

Field 3, Marlington 3

Gates Mills Hawken 8, Crestwood 1

Hathaway Brown 4, Western Reserve Academy 0

Highland 10, Perry 0

Jackson 2, Copley 0

Kent Roosevelt 4, North Canton Hoover 3

Nordonia 2, Norton 0

Tallmadge 6, Ravenna 1

Twinsburg 2, Rocky River Magnificat 1

Saturday's Scoring Summaries

CHIPPEWA 7, SMITHVILLE 2

Goals: Wertz (C) 2, Al. Henegar (C) 2, Barnett (C) 2, Kellogg (C), Stoller (S), Newlan (S). Assists: Ab. Henegar (C) 2, An. Henegar (C), Shiarla (C). Shots on goal: Chi., 22-3. Corner kicks: Chi., 6-2. Saves: Miller (C) 1; Muntin (S) 15.

Records: Chippewa 12-0.

JACKSON 2, COPLEY 0

Halftime: 0-0. Goals: Bossart (J), Bruni (J). Assists: Bruni (J). Shots on goal: Jac., 8-3. Corner kicks: Jac., 3-2. Saves: Noebe (J) 3; Hofacker (C) 6.

Records: Jackson 10-2-2; Copley 5-4-3.

Schedule

Monday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Alliance at Springfield, 6 p.m.

Avon Lake at Brecksville

Berea-Midpark at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7:30 p.m.

Copley at Stow

Coventry at Northwest

Hathaway Brown at Highland

Hudson at Medina

Lake at Marlington

Manchester at CVCA

Nordonia at North Olmsted

Perry at Kent Roosevelt

Twinsburg at Brunswick

Wooster at North Royalton

CROSS COUNTRY

BOYS

STOW BULLDOG INVITATIONAL

Team Results: 1. Stow 46; 2. Highland 66; 3. Tallmadge 90; 4. Walsh Jesuit 104; 5. Cuyahoga Falls 142; 6. Firestone 143; 7. (tie) Mayfield 171, Sugarcreek Garaway 171; 9. Parma Padua 236.

(At Silver Springs Park, Stow)

Individual Results: 1. Peets (Firestone) 16:11.54; 2. Naiman (Tallmadge); 3. Ondracek (Walsh Jesuit); 4. Hadler (Highland); 5. Dunford (Cuyahoga Falls); 6. Bentley (Stow); 7. Macura (Stow); 8. Shawala (Stow); 9. Scarberry (Stow); 10. Schwartz (Garaway).

TUSLAW INVITATIONAL

Team Results: 1. Canton Central Catholic 36; 2. Tuslaw 57; 3. Fairless 73; 4. Alliance 116; 5. Coventry 131; 6. Tusky Valley 163; 7. Canton McKinley 170; 8. Lake Center Christian 199; 9. Malvern 205; 10. Norton 274; 11. Massillon 286.

(At Nick-A-Jack Farms, North Lawrence)

Individual Results: 1. Scheatzle (Canton Central Catholic) 16:10.5; 2. Viront (Tuslaw); 3. Noll (Canton South); 4. Paul (Canton Central Catholic); 5. Grillo (Canton Central Catholic); 6. Wenzel (Tuslaw); 7. Dimeff (Coventry); 8. Thomas (Fairless); 9. Abbott (Canton Central Catholic); 10. Denison (Coventry).

COPLEY 22, AURORA 33

Individual Results: 1. Singleton (A) 16:51; 2. Wood (C); 3. Webb (C); 4. Ferstrum (C); 5. Kerchenski (A); 6. McCoy (C); 7. Habel (C); 8. Zabell (A); 9. Snitzer (A); 10. Aardema (A).

GIRLS

STOW BULLDOG INVITATIONAL

Team Results: 1. Stow 28; 2. Highland 62; 3. Mayfield 81; 4. Tallmadge 97; 5. Walsh Jesuit 104; 6. Firestone 161; 7. Sugarcreek Garaway 221; 8. (tie) Parma Padua 241, Cuyahoga Falls 241.

(At Silver Springs Park, Stow)

Individual Results: 1. Atkinson (Stow) 18:57.88; 2. Sutkus (Walsh Jesuit); 3. Cassiday (Stow); 4. Crangle (Tallmadge); 5. Madison (Highland); 6. Ingrassia (Stow); 7. Oberhaus (Highland); 8. Hutchinson (Stow); 9. Sheridan (Highland); 10. Fobean (Stow).

TUSLAW INVITATIONAL

Team Results: 1. Louisville 55; 2. Tusky Valley 66; 3. Canton Central Catholic 79; 4. Tuslaw 136; 5. Norton 144; 6. Malvern 155; 7. Lake Center Christian 158; 8. Canton McKinley 178; 9. Alliance 185; 10. Coventry 260.

(At Nick-A-Jack Farms, North Lawrence)

Individual Results: 1. Wyler (Tusky Valley) 19:55; 2. Gatta (Louisville); 3. Mattis (Canton Central Catholic); 4. Cybak (Tuslaw); 5. Mackall (Louisville); 6. Peshina (Malvern); 7. Smith (Canton McKinley); 8. McElwee (Tusky Valley); 9. Johnston (Canton Central Catholic); 10. Schwartz (Alliance).

AURORA 16, COPLEY 39

Individual Results: 1. Jones (A) 20:05; 2. Barto (A); 3. Lubin (A); 4. Kane (A); 5. McKnight (C); 6. Blechschmid (A); 7. Pitts (C); 8. Deptowicz (C); 9. Williams (C); 10. Rodriguez (C).

REVERE 19, CVCA 50, ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 61

Individual Results: 1. Meech (R) 19:32; 2. Diulus (R); 3. Bender (R); 4. Ripple (CVCA); 5. Anand (R).

TENNIS

NORTHEAST DIVISION I AKRON SECTIONAL

(At Springside Athletic Club, Akron)

Singles

Championship: Stuart (Medina) d. Kealy (Walsh Jesuit) 7-6 (6), 6-4. Third Place: Baker (Brecksville) d. Oberhaus (Highland) 4-1, retired, injury.

Doubles

Championship: Arakoni-Lee (Brecksville) d. Pawlak-Sgambati (Highland) 6-3, 0-6, 6-1. Third Place: Masteller-Waltz (Walsh Jesuit) d. Boreman-Kakanuru (Wooster) 6-2, 6-3.

NORTHEAST DIVISION I CANTON SECTIONAL

(At Jackson North Park, Massillon)

Singles

Championship: Bucher (North Canton Hoover) d. Valko (Boardman) 6-0, 6-3. Third Place: Kan (Canfield) d. Kibler (Louisville) 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

Championship: Altman-P. Reese (Jackson) d. Henson-S. Reese (Jackson) 6-1, 6-2. Third Place: Altman-Wood (North Canton Hoover) d. Warburton-Koinoglou (North Canton Hoover) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

NORTHEAST DIVISION II CANTON SECTIONAL

(At Jackson North Park, Massillon)

Singles

Championship: Adcock (Orrville) d. McKnight (St. Vincent-St. Mary) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. Third Place: Miller (Archbishop Hoban) d. Wenzlik (Archbishop Hoban) 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles

Championship: Winans-Franks (Canton South) d. Murphy-Cunningham (Chippewa) 6-1, 6-2. Third Place: Wallace-Rowland (Orrville) d. Christy-Le (Manchester) 7-6 (7), 6-3.

VOLLEYBALL

BRECKSVILLE 20-25-25-16-15, TALLMADGE 25-23-21-25-9

Kills: Eyre (T) 12, Bee (T) 12. Digs: Horner (T) 21. Blocks: Hurst (T) 6. Assists: Kirker (T) 39. Service Points: Horner (T) 14 points, 3 aces. JV Score: Brecksville, 22-25, 25-11, 25-14.

Records: Tallmadge 13-5, 7-3.

ORRVILLE 25-25-25, WEST HOLMES 22-10-16

Kills: Turner (O) 11. Digs: Haley (O) 21. Service Points: Phillips (O) 9 points, 3 aces. JV Score: Orrville won.

SMITHVILLE 25-21-25-25-15, COPLEY 27-25-23-11-6

Kills: Hohman (C) 14. Digs: Hohman (C) 18. Blocks: Peters (C) 3, Wheeler (C) 3. Assists: Emich (C) 34. Service Points: Carney (C) 11 points, 2 aces. JV Score: Copley, 26-24, 25-21.

Records: Copley 7-12.

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 25-23-25-25, BURTON BERKSHIRE 18-25-14-17

Kills: Libby (STVM) 15. Digs: Lanham (STVM) 20. Blocks: Watson (STVM) 3. Assists: Folatko (STVM) 35. Service Points: Kane (STVM) 19 points, 4 aces. JV Score: St. Vincent-St. Mary, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17.