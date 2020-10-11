FOOTBALL

Playoff Schedule

Oct. 16 Games



(All games at 7 p.m.)

Division I Region 1 Regional

8 Medina (4-3) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (6-1)

5 Cleveland St. Ignatius (2-3) at 4 Euclid (5-2)

7 Stow (5-1) at 2 Mentor (6-1)

6 Brunswick (5-2) at 3 Canton McKinley (5-2)

Division II Region 5 Regional

16 Kent Roosevelt (1-2) at 1 Archbishop Hoban (5-0)

9 Nordonia (4-3) at 8 Mayfield (4-1)

13 Willoughby South (3-4) at 4 Cleveland Benedictine (2-4)

21 Garfield Heights (1-5) at 5 Walsh Jesuit (4-1)

18 Twinsburg (1-4) at 2 Austintown Fitch (6-0)

10 Maple Heights (5-2) at 7 Warren Harding (4-3)

14 Bedford (4-3) at 3 Hudson (6-0)

11 Boardman (4-3) at 6 Painesville Riverside (5-1)

Division II Region 6 Regional

16 North Olmsted (2-4) at 1 Avon (6-0)

9 Fremont Ross (4-3) at 8 Highland (3-2)

13 Barberton (2-5) at 4 Toledo St. John's Jesuit (4-1)

21 Oregon Clay (1-5) at 5 Brecksville (5-1)

14 Wadsworth (2-4) at 3 Avon Lake (5-1)

22 North Royalton (1-6) at 6 Olmsted Falls (4-2)

Division II Region 7 Regional

17 Canal Winchester (3-4) at 1 Perry (6-0)

12 Worthington Kilbourne (4-3) at 5 Green (4-1)

15 Col. Walnut Ridge (2-2) at 2 Massillon (5-1)

10 Lake (4-3) at 7 North Canton Hoover (4-2)

11 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (4-3) at 6 Wooster (6-0)

Division III Region 9 Regional

20 Youngstown Chaney (3-4) at 4 New Philadelphia (5-1)

21 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (3-3) at 5 Aurora (5-2)

15 Niles McKinley (5-2) at 2 Streetsboro (6-0)

10 Dover (3-4) at 7 Steubenville (4-2)

19 Kenston (3-2) at 3 Canfield (6-0)

11 West Geauga (6-1) at 6 St. Vincent-St. Mary (4-2)

Division III Region 10 Regional

16 Norton (2-5) at 1 Tiffin Columbian (5-1)

9 Buckeye (4-1) at 8 Revere (3-2)

10 Copley (6-0) at 7 Norwalk (3-3)

Oct. 17 Games

(All games at 7 p.m.)

Division IV Region 13 Regional

16 Girard (3-4) at 1 Northwest (6-0)

9 East Liverpool Beaver Local (6-1) at 8 East Cleveland Shaw (4-2)

13 CVCA (5-2) at 4 Perry (Lake Co.) (5-1)

12 Mentor Lake Catholic (3-2) at 5 Canton South (5-1)

15 Salem (4-3) at 2 Poland Seminary (5-1)

10 Chagrin Falls (5-2) at 7 Field (4-2)

Division V Region 17 Regional

17 Manchester (2-3) at 1 Kirtland (5-0)

9 Sandy Valley (5-2) at 8 Martins Ferry (4-3)

20 Crestwood (2-4) at 4 Sugarcreek Garaway (5-1)

14 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (2-5) at 3 Garrettsville (6-0)

11 Southeast (4-3) at 6 Columbiana Crestview (4-1)

Division V Region 18 Regional

14 Orrville (3-3) at 3 Ottawa-Glandorf (5-1)

11 Lima Bath (2-5) at 6 Northwestern (5-1)

Division VI Region 21 Regional

9 St. Thomas Aquinas (4-2) at 8 Garfield Heights Trinity (5-2)

13 Columbia Station Columbia (5-2) at 4 Mogadore (4-1)

11 Canton Central Catholic (2-5) at 6 Hanoverton United (5-1)

SOCCER

BOYS

Schedule

Monday's Game

Kenmore-Garfield at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Canton McKinley at Green

Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph at Archbishop Hoban

Cuyahoga Falls at Stow

Euclid at Brunswick

Field at Streetsboro, 6 p.m.

Gates Mills Gilmour Academy at Walsh Jesuit

GlenOak at North Canton Hoover

Jackson at Perry

Marlington at Alliance

Maumee Valley Country Day School at Revere, 7:30 p.m.

Medina at Strongsville

North Royalton at Nordonia

Ravenna at Coventry, 6 p.m.

Rootstown at Garrettsville

Springfield at Norton

Twinsburg at Hudson

Wadsworth at Brecksville

Woodridge at Cloverleaf

GIRLS

Schedule

Monday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Alliance at Springfield, 6 p.m.

Avon Lake at Brecksville

Berea-Midpark at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7:30 p.m.

Copley at Stow

Coventry at Northwest

Hathaway Brown at Highland

Hudson at Medina

Lake at Marlington

Manchester at CVCA

Nordonia at North Olmsted

Perry at Kent Roosevelt

Twinsburg at Brunswick

Wooster at North Royalton

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa at Norwayne, 7 p.m.

Cloverleaf at Woodridge, 7 p.m.

Coventry at Ravenna, 6 p.m.

Norton at Springfield, 6 p.m.

Rootstown at Garrettsville, 5 p.m.

Streetsboro at Field, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Saturday's Result

NEW PHILADELPHIA 17-25-22-25-15, GREEN 25-21-25-23-12

Kills: Peterson (G) 17. Digs: DeLuca (G) 26. Blocks: Torres (G) 2. Assists: Pizzino (G) 41. Service Points: Torres (G) 20 points, 6 aces.