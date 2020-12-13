The Ravens form two lines at James L. Coll Gymnasium the Thursday afternoon before their first game against Woodridge.



Each group has to hit 12 layups in 25 seconds — or they do it again, or worse, have to run.



It sounds simple, but it’s not.



After making (or missing) a layup, the shooter has to rebound the basketball and toss it roughly halfway down the court, so the person on the other line has a ball to take to the hoop. With three or four basketballs flying around the court, as one side misses and one side makes, as the timing gets thrown off, it gets messy.



At one point Thursday, one side was at 10 layups with roughly eight seconds to play, then missed four straight to end the drill. The frustration began to build.



"You’re screwing up the outlet," one kid muttered.



"I don’t want to hear it," coach Sonny Tilden said.



Later, the coach adds, "If we miss this many layups (Friday against Woodridge), it’s going to be a long night."



A NEW LEAF



There were a lot of long nights in 2016-17. At times, it seemed like every night was a long night as the Ravens finished 0-23.



Of Ravenna’s 23 losses, 10 were by 30-plus points, including a 54-point loss to Benedictine to end the season.



"They would get behind, and it would be over with," Tilden said. "I want to compete. I don’t want to go through something like we went through last year."



Tilden, in his second year coaching the Ravenna boys, along with many successful seasons coaching the Ravens girls, said this year’s team carries a different attitude. It showed Tuesday, as the team picked up its first win under Tilden, a 51-48 triumph over Springfield.



"The kids would give up (last year), and I don’t think this team will give up," Tilden said.



Sure enough, with an assist from Tilden, who moved the number of layups they needed to hit Thursday from 12 to 10, the Ravens passed their layup drill, and excelled when it came to their defensive drills.



Defense is where the Ravens will win their games, after all. On that opening Friday against the Bulldogs, they planned to switch defensive schemes every possession, a rarity in basketball. Tilden recalled one time when Ravenna upset a much more talented Kent Roosevelt squad with a similar strategy.



"I would like to do that every game," Tilden said, though he didn’t commit to the strategy. "It confuses a coach."



ALL ABOUT DEFENSE



Every coach talks about defense. A lot.



But the Ravens are particularly reliant on defense.



Last year, Ravenna struggled, big time, shooting the ball. Tilden agonized about it all season long.



These Ravens certainly appear to have more offensive potential.



Just look at 6-foot-8 Amil Stikes-Jenkins, who returned to Ravenna from CVCA. Or Isaiah Bradley, last year’s leading scorer, and Kymani Jones, who both have the athleticism to drive to the basket. Bowen Brown has flashed promising post moves. The 6-4 forward Donovan Kelly "can jump out of the gym," per Tilden, even sending home a dunk last year.



Still, until someone proves they can pour in 20 points per game, the Ravens are going to have to rely on their defense. And if their offense is a work in progress, their defense is another story.



"Our coach is a very defensive guy," Jones, a senior, said. "We know that our offense will come. We have shooters, we have big men, but defense wins games."



Bradley is a uniquely good defender, leaping into passing lanes and ripping the ball away from post players.



"He’s got great, quick hands," Tilden said. "He gets a lot of steals. He picks up some fouls where I don’t think they are fouls, but he’s so quick, the officials don’t know what to do."



Jones is a sight to see, especially practicing the Box-and-One defense prior to Ravenna’s opener against Woodridge. The defense is just what it sounds like — four players form a box and the fifth chases one player around the court. Jones, an All-District defensive back, is perfectly suited for the job.



"It’s just like playing man-to-man on the football field," Jones said. "I have my man and there’s nothing to worry about except your man."



Best of all, because Ravenna has no player that Tilden needs to keep on the floor for all 32 minutes, he can run the kids ragged a bit on the defensive end.



"We can go nine, 10 deep," Tilden said. "You can get tired. We’ll just rotate players in."



UP FOR THE CHALLENGE



On Friday, the Box-and-One pitted Jones against Mason Lydic, as talented a scorer as there is in the PTC.



Jones didn't mind.



"He likes the challenge," Tilden said. "He wants to guard people and he says, ‘Coach, let me have him,’ and I like that in a player."



For years, Tilden said, Jones would take the PARTA bus to practice — and would make it to every single practice, for all three sports he played at Ravenna.



"Kymani is someone special to me," Tilden said. "He was always on time for everything. For someone to do that, that’s something."



Jones said he just wants to leave the hardwood with a better taste in his mouth than after last year’s 0-23 mark.



"The main thing is, we just want to have a way better season than last year," Jones said. "I don’t want to leave that example for the younger guys, and the guys who will be seniors next year. I want to be an example for them."



This year’s group is tight-knit. Several played together over the summer — and won a fair number of games.



In Thursday’s practice, Tilden’s Ravens seemed receptive.



After a pass to the sideline, Tilden told Bradley, "Make them throw it over the top. Watch the passing lane." Sure enough, the next play, Bradley cut off the angle, forcing a lob over his head, which he nearly snagged with a graceful leap. A lob versus a line drive can be the difference between an open 3-pointer — or having to reset.



The kids listen well, Tilden said. Quite a few simply say, "Yes, sir," and, "No, sir."



"This is a good bunch of kids," Tilden said. "They adjust well. They listen to me. We want to win. They really want to win."



After all those blowouts from a year ago, Tilden hopes to avoid a repeat. Last year, Ravenna lost 19-of-23 by double digits. This year, the Ravens lost to the Bulldogs by 30 — but followed that performance with that elusive first win.



"I don’t want the kids to give up," Tilden said. "I just want them to play hard. I really do think we’ll win some games."