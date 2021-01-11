Justin Fields' health, COVID-related absences, linesmen dominance and more will likely play roles in tonight's marquee matchup

It feels like a cruel reward for one of the Ohio State Buckeyes’ greatest triumphs in recent memory: After all that, they still have to beat Alabama?

Judging by the way the Buckeyes responded to beating the Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day, you’d think they had already won the national championship. The dominant 49-28 victory was cathartic for OSU’s players, coaches and supporters. Here was redemption for last year’s deflating last-minute College Football Playoff loss to the Tigers, when Justin Fields capped a would-be game-winning drive with an interception in the end zone. Here was revenge for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s relentless disrespect, his stubborn insistence that Ohio State hadn’t played enough games to qualify for the playoff or even be ranked in the top 10. Here was validation that the Buckeyes still belong in the sport’s elite tier alongside Clemson and Alabama.

For many onlookers, the Sugar Bowl marked the first truly satisfying win of a highly unorthodox season. The Buckeyes risked their health even more than football players usually risk their health. They had to forgo their nonconference schedule (including an enticing matchup with Oregon) and skip some of their conference schedule too (including, for the first time in 103 years, a showdown with Michigan). They never got the chance to truly build up momentum or work out their kinks. We can debate whether the Buckeye brain trust’s fight to get the Big Ten season un-canceled was wise or honorable as a pandemic continues to rage. What’s not debatable is that on a football level, the Sugar Bowl justified all that effort. It seemed like a grand finale.

Instead, Ohio State now faces an even more formidable opponent in the Alabama Crimson Tide, who they’ll battle tonight (Monday) at Hard Rock Stadium outside Miami. (Coverage begins at 8 p.m. on ESPN.) ‘Bama claimed two of the four Heisman Trophy finalists in virtuoso wide receiver DeVonta Smith (the winner) and quarterback Mac Jones. They dominated last week’s College Football Awards, including honors for the country’s best receiver (Smith), quarterback (Jones), running back (Najee Harris), interior lineman (left tackle Alex Leatherwood) and center (Landon Dickerson). They made quick work of fourth-seeded Notre Dame, and back in October they ran up the score on fifth-seeded Texas A&M, who believed they deserved the Fighting Irish’s playoff spot.

What’s more, the man who built this juggernaut, Coach Nick Saban, is likely plotting even more meticulously than usual, hoping to exact revenge for the Buckeyes knocking ‘Bama out of the 2014 playoff. It all adds up to an intimidating scenario. But few onlookers gave Ohio State much of a chance against Clemson, either. The Buckeyes are underdogs, but by no means weaklings. And just look at what the Browns did to the Steelers last night! It’s easy to imagine a version of Monday night in which the much-memed photo of running back Trey Sermon smirking is recirculating furiously on social media.

Here are five questions that could determine the result of the big game.

1. How will COVID-related absences affect the outcome?

Last week Ohio State reportedly inquired about the possibility of pushing the game back a week due to further virus problems within the program. Instead, per Saban’s request, it’s game on. Coach Ryan Day has confirmed the Buckeyes are facing “a new set of challenges” related to the pandemic this week. At press time it’s unclear which players OSU will be missing, but as we saw when wide receiver Chris Olave had to skip the Big Ten title game against Northwestern, even losing one key player can make a big difference.

2. How hurt is Justin Fields?

The Buckeyes’ star quarterback suffered a nasty hit against Clemson that had many wondering if he’d broken ribs or suffered injuries to his internal organs. He reentered and promptly threw a touchdown pass. Still, even as Fields continued to excel for the rest of the night, he was clearly in intense pain. Day and Fields have both insisted that Fields will be ready to go, and judging by his adrenaline-fueled performance on New Year’s Day, it’s clear he can thrive even when playing through pain. But ‘Bama will surely be throwing everything they have at the Buckeye QB, and he’ll need to keep producing all night to keep up with the Tide’s impeccable offense.

3. Can the Buckeyes beat up on ‘Bama at the line?

One of the biggest surprises against Clemson was Ohio State’s dominance in the trenches. The Buckeyes’ offensive and defensive lines played with a toughness the Tigers hadn’t seen all year, creating nightmares for presumptive No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence in the pocket and springing Sermon repeatedly, helping the running back pile up massive yardage for the second straight game. If the linesmen can replicate that kind of violence against ‘Bama, Ohio State will have a fighting chance.

4. Can Shaun Wade avoid being embarrassed by DeVonta Smith?

Wade, Ohio State’s top cornerback, twice opted to come back for his senior year when he could have gone straight to the draft and collected millions. He hasn’t exactly played like a million bucks lately. Wade was one of the least impressive parts of the Buckeyes’ victory over Clemson. He’s been looking vulnerable for a few games now. Yet days after Alabama’s electric Smith won the Heisman, Wade told reporters, “You already know who I want to go up against at the end of the day.” Wade shutting down Smith would be outrageous. It could swing the game. Or he could be burned repeatedly.

5. How big is the chip on Ohio State’s shoulder?

The Buckeyes were clearly fueled by Swinney’s disrespect. The Clemson coach provided OSU with supreme billboard material by ranking them obnoxiously low and smugly defending his choice at every opportunity. Saban has been kinder, but he still ranked Ohio State at No. 5, just outside the playoff picture. Meanwhile a number of coaches who faced OSU this year have suggested the Buckeyes have no chance versus the Tide. “I just don’t see them beating Alabama,” one of them told The Athletic. It’s exactly the kind of rhetoric that could lead to them beating Alabama. We’ll see!